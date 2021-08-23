Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench in Juventus’ Serie A opener away to Udinese as the encounter ended in a draw at the weekend

Reports from Italy suggest the Portuguese star is looking for a way out of the club, but there are no offers yet

Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is reportedly in talks with some European clubs over a potential €25 million deal

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly requested to start from the bench in the Italian club's Serie A clash with Udinese at the weekend, Sky Sports reports.

Ronaldo eventually came on as a substitute 60th minute of the game replacing Alvaro Morata and went on to score the winning goal, only for VAR to rule it out for offside.

The tie ended 2-2 as Juve drop points in the season opener, but reports from Italy claim the 36-year-old personally requested to start the game from the bench.

He is set to become a free agent and it has been suggested that the Old Lady are not interested in handing the former Real Madrid man an extended contract.

Consequently, there are speculations as regards the striker’s future and it was gathered that the player’s agent Jorge Mendes had been in contact with a number of clubs.

A potential €25 million deal could be reached for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner as Premier League club as Manchester City and Spanish side Real Madrid are believed to be interested.

Last week, Ronaldo lamented that rumours surrounding his future were disrespectful: He posted on social media via Mirror:

“Anyone who knows me is aware of how focused I am on my work,” the statement began. “Less talk and more action, this has been my guiding motto since the start of my career.

”However, in view of everything that’s been said and written recently, I have to set out my position.

“More than the disrespect for me as a man and as a player, the frivolous way that my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumours, as well as to their players and staff.”

