Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang boasts a superb collection of exotic cars, which includes a lavish £2 million Ferrari

The Arsenal captain recently took to social media to flaunt five cars wrapped in gold and silver Yiannimize from his stunning fleet

Two Range Rover Sports worth £150 000 and £140 000 are among the exotic rides gracing his garage

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who boasts a supercar collection that features a £2 million Ferrari, is one man who will stop at nothing to splurge on exotic rides.

The 32-year-old flaunted five of his stung fleet on Instagram as they are wrapped in gold and silver – as well as every colour of the rainbow.

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang boasts a supercar collection that features a £2 million Ferrari. Image: Auba.

Source: Instagram

SunSport is reporting that the sensational striker has slashed cash acquiring a number of supercars including four Lamborghinis - two Urus 4x4s.

An Aventador can also be seen in the fleet as well as his beloved Huracan Spyder - and his stunning LaFerrari parked on his front drive.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Further reports via KickOff say the Gabonese earlier acquired a £270,000 worth Lamborghini Aventador, a £150 000 Range Rover Sport and £140 000 Lamborghini Urus wrapped in gold at Yiannimize.

Aubameyang took his love for cars to a whole new level when he placed an order for LaFerrari - but was criticised for "ruining" the exclusive supercar.

N1.1bn Ferrari, N84m Range Rover, 4 Lamborghinis Among Aubameyang’s Amazing Super Car Collection

Source: UGC

But as well as the five on Instagram, Aubameyang has plenty more cars in his garage with at least a dozen in total - including a sleek white Bentley Bentayga, which starts at £133 000.

Ronaldo buys Rolls Royce Sedan EWB

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have acquired an exotic 2021 Rolls Royce Sedan Phantom EWB.

The 36-year-old who recently won the Euro 2020 highest goal scorer award has posted a picture of himself beside his new ride.

A 2021 model of Phantom EWB costs $1.1 million according to Cars Guide and it has been described as an evolution of the Phantom VII's.

Obinna Nsofor acquired Ford Mustang GT500SE

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that former Nigerian international Victor Nsofor has bought one of the $101 490 worth Ford Mustang GT500SE 800+ HP which was unveiled by Shelby American last year.

The supercar was upgraded to GT500s with over 800 horsepower and the company stated that only 100 of it will be manufactured.

The model of this car was initially fitted with 760 horsepower, but some power-hungry car lovers feel that won't be enough.

Source: Briefly.co.za