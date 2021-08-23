DiepCity teasers for September 2021: Mgedeza and Zola draw a battle line

Who started the war between Mgedeza and Zola? Mgedeza meets his match just when he thought he was the king of the town's underground businesses. Whoever began the rivalry was well prepared for retaliation. DiepCity teasers for September 2021 reveals how the lady makes Mgedeza roar like a lion in public but cry like a baby in private.

The September episodes of DiepCity will also inspire people who would love to resume their education from where they stopped. Sne feels she no longer needs Mary's help. Thandiwe becomes her maths tutor as she prepares to rewrite her matric exams.

DiepCity teasers for September 2021

Why don't you join the millions of people in Mzansi who tune into the show on weekdays? Mzansi Magic's DiepCity series has a unique mind-calming effect on viewers. The cast makes the story feel real because they want to inspire, comfort and enlighten their audience.

Wednesday, 1st September 2021

Episode 108

Maureen informs Dakalo what Mgedeza has done over a phone call, and Nox worries more about Thandiwe's return than her plans.

Thursday, 2nd September 2021

Episode 109

Lerato helps Mgedeza stop Maureen from getting a divorce. At the same time, Khuma also tries to convince her not to annul the marriage.

Friday, 3rd September 2021

Episode 110

When Nox confides in Herbert about her anxiety over Thandiwe's return, he informs her that Thandiwe and her mum have been in touch all along.

Monday, 6th September 2021

Episode 111

Thandiwe checks Nox's business progress, and Mgedeza avoids picking Zola's calls. The taxi driver tells Thandiwe how good Nox is at what he does.

Tuesday, 7th September 2021

Episode 112

Mgedeza and Maureen's lives seem sweet and peaceful, and the ladies agree on moving the business to a new workshop. Meanwhile, Nox encourages Thandiwe.

Mgedeza receives an urgent call from his wife while in a meeting with Zola. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Wednesday, 8th September 2021

Episode 113

After Mgedeza rewards his gang for excellent performance, Zola tries to seduce him. Does he fall for her charm?

Thursday, 9th September 2021

Episode 114

Zola calls Mgedeza after he discusses the warehouse robbery with Danger. Unfortunately, Maureen picks up the phone and warns her to stop tempting her man.

Friday, 10th September 2021

Episode 115

Themba mocks Sne for choosing to get a matric certificate, and Zola calls her hitman to confirm whether he accomplished what she instructed him to do or not.

Monday, 13th September 2021

Episode 116

Lerato and Asanda congratulate Sne for prioritizing her education. The girls later comfort Lerato when the fear of losing her loved one takes away her happiness.

Tuesday, 14th September 2021

Episode 117

Mgedeza's unusual prayer request shocks Charleston, and Zola's hitman unintentionally takes the car to the wrong workshop for repair.

Wednesday, 15th September 2021

Episode 118

Zola's true colours throw Mgedeza off balance. How will he handle the situation?

Thursday, 16th September 2021

Episode 119

Sne fills the matric exams registration forms and hands them in. Mgedeza is distracted from teaching Zola a lesson when an unpredicted tragedy happens.

Friday, 17th September 2021

Episode 120

Mgedeza swears to avenge his loved one's death. He is confident that Zola is behind all the recent misfortunes he is going through.

Monday, 20th September 2021

Episode 121

While the Gedeza family mourns their loved one, Mgedeza plans Zola's downfall. Everyone opposes Asanda's idea of returning the money.

Tuesday, 21st September 2021

Episode 122

Zola intentionally provokes the Gedeza family's anger while preparing for the burial ceremony to assess how far they can go when hurt.

Wednesday, 22nd September 2021

Episode 123

Sne believes she can make it by herself after arguing with Mary. Will they ever reconcile?

Thursday, 23rd September 2021

Episode 124

Mary and Sne's arguments intensify, but that does not distract Sne from her goals. She perfectly balances her work and high school studies.

Friday, 24th September 2021

Episode 125

Zola's pleas for forgiveness fall on deaf ears. No one trusts her since she is known for stabbing people in their backs when given second chances.

Monday, 27th September 2021

Episode 126

An auditor from the Young Business Awards surprises the girls with good news.

Tuesday, 28th September 2021

Episode 127

Nox informs Herbert that Thato visited them. She also wished to improve her friend's life. Elsewhere, Thandiwe accepts to be Sne's maths tutor.

Wednesday, 29th September 2021

Episode 128

Danger nurses Mgedeza's wounds and requests him to stop his vengeance. The enraged Mgedeza ignores his pleas.

Thursday, 30th September 2021

Episode 129

Nox complains of handling all the cars at the workshop, while Themba is at Sne's food stall. Zola flees from the town before Mgedeza catches her.

Maureen and Zola

Lerato and Khuma talk her out of divorcing Mgedeza. Later, she receives his phone call from Zola and demands she stays away from her man. Zola hires an assassin who makes a few mistakes here and there but eventually accomplishes the mission.

Zola and Mgedeza

Zola knows about the warehouse robbery plan between Mgedeza and Danger. The man is too wise to fall for her seduction tactics. Mgedeza goes after Zola, for he believes she killed his loved one. Unfortunately, she leaves town before he finds her.

Catch the episodes of DiepCity teasers for September 2021 on Mzansi Magic. The show airs on weekdays at 20h30. Mzansi Magic is on DStv channel 161. Enjoy every scene while the series lasts.

