Commander James Bond RN, code number 007, is a fictional character created by Ian Fleming, a British journalist, and novelist, in 1952. Fleming portrayed the best Bond as a tall, athletic, handsome secret agent in his thirties or forties. The James Bond actor is known for having several vices such as smoking, drinking, gambling, womanizing, and automobiles. This article explains in detail all the 007 actors throughout the years and their whereabouts today.

In the past 58 years, 26 of all James Bonds movies have been made. To make the films, several actors have portrayed James Bond in the media. All the 007 actors brought their spin, each with their flaws and greatness. Below is the ranking.

List of 007 actors in order

Below is the list of all the James Bond actors and their whereabouts today. Many actors played the character over the years, and each has brought a different flavour to the character. The list below of all 007 actors is created in order of how they followed each other.

1. Sean Connery

Who was the first James Bond actor on screen? Sir Sean Connery was a Scottish actor. He was the first actor to portray the fictional British secret agent on film, starring in seven films between 1962 and 1983. The actor passed away in the Bahamas on October 31, 2020, at the age of 90. He died of respiratory failure due to pneumonia as well as atrial fibrillation.

Exactly who is the most popular 007? Sir Sean is also considered the most popular. He first appeared in Dr No, which became an instant success and led to more Ian Fleming novels from the series being adapted, adding more to his fame. He is regarded as the original James Bond.

2. George Lazenby

George Robert Lazenby is an Australian actor and former model. He was the second actor to portray the fictional British secret agent in the Eon Productions film series, playing the character in On Her Majesty's Secret Service.

Who was the youngest Bond? At age 29, he was the youngest actor to play the character. He is also the only Bond to receive a Golden Globe nomination. He was considered among the best James Bond actors. In 2017, he was featured in the Hulu docudrama film, Becoming Bond. Currently, he is not acting.

3. Roger Moore

Moore was an English actor. He was the third actor to portray fictional British secret agent James Bond in the Eon Productions film series, playing the character in seven feature films between 1973 and 1985.

He was known for bringing humour and absurdity to 007, but that is what makes some fans and critics view him as the most interesting Bond of all. On May 23, 2017, Roger passed away after losing a short battle with cancer, aged 89.

4. Timothy Dalton

Dalton Leggett is a British actor. He was the fourth actor. Although he starred in two installments of The Living Daylights (1987) and Licence to Kill (1989), he was running to play Bond way back in 1967 when he was just 21 years old.

He was expected to continue the role, but after a five-year gap between making his two films, he officially left in 1994. The former 007 is still going strong on television, most recently in the superhero series Doom Patrol.

5. Pierce Brosnan

Brosnan is an Irish actor, film producer, and environmental activist. He is best known as the fifth actor starring in four films from 1995 to 2002 and portraying the character in multiple video games. He offered a successful balance of humor, charm, and edge to his character, and audiences loved it.

Although he considered going for the fifth time, he ultimately passed the torch, allowing a new face to enter the canon. Currently, he resides primarily in Malibu, California, with a second American home in Hawaii and Irish residences in Dublin and County Meath.

6. Daniel Craig

You may be wondering who played James Bond the longest? Well, Craig is an English actor who played Bond for the longest time. (From 1962–1967, 1971, and 1983) He is best known for playing James Bond in the eponymous film series, beginning with Casino Royale, which brought him international fame.

Like Brosnan, Craig brought Bond into a new era — this time, the 21st century. He applied edge, charisma and vulnerability to the role, invariably winning wary fans over. He is still acting. As of January 2021, he has starred in three more instalments, with a fifth set to be released in late 2021.

Frequently Asked Questions

Below are the frequently asked questions about actors who played James Bond. The answers given are researched thoroughly to provide credible information. Learn more here!

Who was the worst Bond?

Timothy Dalton is considered the worst Bond actor simply for not being as memorable as his predecessors and followers. Dalton replaced Roger Moore in the late 1980s and remained in the popular franchise for just two movies – The Living Daylights and Licence To Kill.

Who is the next James Bond actor?

Lashana Lynch 007 is the next 007. This has been confirmed. In fact, she takes over the role of Daniel Craig in the new Bond film, No Time to Die.

Above is a comprehensive list of all the 007 actors. These James Bond actor names will forever be remembered in history for their legacy and for making a massive impact in the film industry. In addition, their stories remain a great inspiration to other aspiring actors and actresses that they can also make it if they stay focused on their goals. As they say, 'There's no time to die.'

