Proteas Coach Mark Boucher Apologises for Racism, Mzansi Is Not Having It

Mzansi social media users are not satisfied with Mark Boucher's apology for allegedly being racist towards others

The Proteas coach has been in the spotlight lately for racism following the Social Justice and Nation Building inquiry hearings about players' experiences

Many are calling for Boucher to be sacked and are not happy with his apology as it seems he's not admitting to anything

Many on social media have ignored Proteas coach Mark Boucher's apologies to the nation for his role in alleged racial slurs directed at former black colleagues in the national side and have demanded his dismissal.

Boucher made headlines last month when former teammate Paul Adams accused him of being one of the white players who called him "brown s**t" during the CSA's transformation hearings.

Boucher said that Adams was called "brown s**t" in a Monday apology, but denied coining the term. He requested the opportunity to speak with former players about the racism claims one-on-one because the racist and exclusionary testimonies have tarnished his name.

"I can categorically say that I did not give Mr Adams the name ‘brown s**t’. I don’t know who gave him the name. I am deeply concerned and, indeed, hurt by some of the testimony and wish to address these concerns with the individuals concerned in person," said Boucher in a statement.

Boucher said the squad was unprepared to deal with post-racial South Africa in 1997 when black players were supposedly subjected to racism, according to TimesLIVE. Adams' accusations reopened old wounds for some on social media, who have since reflected on similar allegations made by former cricketer Makhaya Ntini.

News24 reports that Boucher also challenged the existence of a "clique" of senior players who were in charge of selection during his playing days, claiming that the team culture at the time was terrible.

Aaron Phangiso thinks that black players should get a chance

Briefly News previously reported that young black players in South African cricket have been let down by black administrators in prominent positions, according to Aaron Phangiso, who testified before Cricket SA's Social Justice and Nation Building inquiry.

When questioned why he wasn't starting more matches for the Proteas, Phangiso, 37, who played 21 ODIs and 16 T20 Internationals, said he was always given the same excuse by captains, coaches and selectors.

He singled out former national selection convenor Linda Zondi, saying he anticipated more from him given his history and Phangiso's belief that he understood how tough it was for black players to break into the system.

