Kaizer Chiefs' Cole Alexander Makes a Promise to Fans for Better Performances

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Cole Alexander has made a big promise to fans after their first DStv Premiership encounter

Amakhosi drew the game 0-0 and much more was expected of the team, which has made numerous new signings

Alexander says that the team will improve once they gel and get used to playing with each other on a regular basis

Cole Alexander believes that things will get better for Kaizer Chiefs once they get used to playing together. With a number of new signings in the club, it could be difficult for players to adapt to playing with new teammates.

Alexander, who was named Man of the Match, was questioned after the game and admitted there was still potential for development.

“I think there’s still a lot of room for improvement as a team. I think the more we train and the more we play, we’re going to gel and get chemistry," said Alexander according to SuperSport TV.

Kaizer Chiefs have made a number of new signings and this has people thinking that they can challenge for the title this season. Alexander feels that the squad still needs to get used to each other and things will improve from there.

According to The South African, Alexander was asked if he's enjoying playing in South Africa once again and he seems happy to be back.

“I’m loving it. I enjoy being back with my family and loved ones and my community can watch me again. So I’m very happy," he said.

Chiefs will be playing against Baroka FC on Wednesday and the club will be hoping for a positive result. They drew their first encounter so they will have to pick things up in their next fixture.

Cole Alexander trends as he bosses the midfield

Briefly News previously reported that Cole Alexander was trending on social media a day after the match Kaizer Chiefs played against Mamelodi Sundowns. According to social media users, Alexander did a good job and bossed the midfield as they had expected.

Alexander was brought into Kaizer Chiefs as Willard Katsande's replacement and impressed the fans. Although Chiefs conceded two goals in the first half, the fans are feeling optimistic about Alexander and what he can bring to the table.

Although it could take some time for Alexander to adjust, Amakhosi stans are hoping that the bet the club has taken is going to pay off.

Source: Briefly.co.za