Anderson, who retired from football prematurely at the age of 31, has been charged for his alleged involvement in fraud

The former Manchester United midfielder was named among eight people who allegedly laundered money from the stock exchange

A probe called ‘Operation Cryptoshow’ claims the ring has been charged for their involvement in a £4.7 million fraud

A former Manchester United midfielder, Anderson, has been reportedly charged with alleged involvement in a £4.7million cryptocurrency fraud ring.

Tribal Football are reporting that the 33-year-old who won four Premier League titles with Manchester United is among eight people currently under investigation. It was gathered that they have been charged for aggravated theft, fraud and money laundering by a state prosecutor.

Anderson fingered in cryptocurrency fraud ring. Photo: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Further reports claim the group laundered cash from the stock exchange illegally through the use of cryptocurrency. The investigation has been tagged ‘Operation Cryptoshow’, however the player has denied involvement and is ready to clear his name.

Anderson’s lawyer Julio Cezar Coitinho Junior told Globo via SunSport:

“We have not been summoned. It is hard to talk right now. There is an investigation under way. Anderson has said he is aware. But Anderson is going to prove he was a victim, not an accomplice. That is his position."

The Brazilian spent nearly eight years at Manchester United between 2007 and 2015. Sir Alex Ferguson splashed out £25 million to sign the former midfielder from Porto.In September 2019, Anderson retired from active football at the age of 31 having left Turkish second-division side Adana Demirspor.

He decided to quit active football early after struggling to earn a starting spot for Adana. In the 2019/20 campaign, he featured for 45 minutes in August and failed to make their match-day squads.

At the international scene, Anderson was capped eight times by Brazil’s Selecao as well as winning the Copa America in 2007 ahead of United switch from Porto.

