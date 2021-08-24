Die Sentrum teasers for September 2021: Kobus and Marietjie's rushed wedding

Kobus fears his mother's reaction to him marrying Marietjie. At the same time, Esmee and Marietjie are competing for his love. Die Sentrum teasers for September 2021 explains how everything turns out for these three characters.

Darren loses his self-esteem in the final stage of the drag queens competition, and several people at the call centre get hurt in a horrible shooting. Kobus and Marietjie trust Esmee to prepare their wedding. Will she mess it up or prepare the best wedding ever?

Die Sentrum teasers for September 2021

Die Sentrum series airs on SABC2. You will be delighted you tuned in this September because every scene is supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Well, you just learned a new synonym for "extraordinarily good." Below are the September episodes of the Die Sentrum series:

Thursday, 2nd September 2021

Episode 43

Buhle's career is under siege, and Imaad sides with Xolani. Meanwhile, Kobus discovers the trap his mum set for Marietjie.

Friday, 3rd September 2021

Episode 44

The broken Buhle thinks she will get fired after learning that Khaya shot himself. Gina and Darren's fights intensify while Esmee and Marietjie spoil Kobus with mouth-watering dishes. Who will win the man's heart?

Thursday, 9th September 2021

Episode 45

Dale loses a friend, and Esmee's dramatic moves backfire. Meanwhile, Darren receives support from someone she never expected.

Friday, 10th September 2021

Episode 46

Will Darren regain his confidence and win the drag queens competition? Buhle confronts her father about some past issues, and it might be too late for Imaad's father to make peace with those he wronged.

Thursday, 16th September 2021

Episode 47

Lucas rejects Rochelle's request. She wants them to move out of Muzi's house. Elsewhere, Abul and Imaad reconcile after Abdul narrates his tough childhood. Kobus wants to marry Marietjie but fears his mum's reaction.

Friday, 17th September 2021

Episode 48

Buhle returns from PE and turns on a new leaf with her sister. While Darren prepares the bachelor's party, Esmee delightedly handles the wedding plans. Jealousy fills Nathan's heart when he begins suspecting Muzi is dating Kelly.

Thursday, 23rd September 2021

Episode 49

Dale's mum and daughter are ashamed of her drunkness. They reject her without a second thought. Things get out of hand when Esmee prepares a bachelor's party for Kobus on the same day the call centre's staff have a surprise party for him.

Friday, 24th September 2021

Episode 50

The Die Sentrum staff encounter a shocking incident, and Dale receives an upsetting phone call. Meanwhile, Trudy seeks forgiveness.

Thursday, 30th September 2021

Episode 51

Dale is on a reformation journey. Will she be able to quit alcohol? Kobus and Marietjie's love turns into a toxic relationship after rushing into marriage. Meanwhile, the shooting at the call centre injures several people.

Esmee

She does her best when assigned to prepare Kobus' bachelor's party. Unfortunately, her efforts go to waste when it collides with the other party his colleagues prepared for him.

Kobus

His relationship with Marietjie turns toxic as soon as they get married. Can their wedding be described as a shotgun wedding? Please tune in to find out whether Marietjie was pregnant before her wedding day or not.

Whenever you want to watch this Afrikaans/Xhosa telenovela, tune in on StarSat channel 158, DStv channel 192, or Openview channel 102. SABC2 airs all episodes unveiled on Die Sentrum teasers only on Thursdays and Fridays at 18h00.

