Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy the odds and, at the age of 36, is the player with the most goals in the 21st century

The Portuguese star has scored a staggering 778 goals this century and is billed to add to his tally before eventually hanging up his boots

Argentine legend and six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is second on the list, having found the back of the net 753 times

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has made it as the player with the most goals in the 21st century having found the back of the net 778 times.

90min has compiled a list of 5 players with the most goals in the 21st century and it featured a number of great footballers who have made their mark in the game.

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has made it as the player with the most goals in the 21st century. Image: Bernadett Szabo.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo found the back of the net with ease following what many describe as hard work and sheer perseverance helping himself in maximising his talent.

Second on the list is Argentine sensation Lionel Messi who remains the only man to have won the coveted Ballon d’Or for a record six times.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The Barcelona legend who recently moved to French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain has 753 goals to his name in this 21st century, Sport Skeeda reports.

Completing the top three is Bayern Munich’s goal sensation, Robert Lewandowski, who has established himself as one of the most lethal strikers of all time.

Lewandowski has 464 goals to his credit so far this century and it is believed that the 33-year-old Polish will get more goals.

Who are the top 5 players with most goals in 21st century?

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – 778 goals

2. Lionel Messi – 753 goals

3. Robert Lewandowski – 464 goals

4. Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 451 goals

5. Sergio Aguero - 409 goals

Ronaldo’s future at Juventus remains uncertain

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's reign at Juventus may come to an end this summer despite having about 10 months left on his current deal with the Italian League giants.

The 36-year-old has been linked with a return to former clubs, Manchester United, and Real Madrid, while Paris Saint Germain showed interest in him signing him this transfer window.

Sources claim Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes offered the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to Manchester City for as low as £25 million.

Messi flaunts scores of swapped shirts

In recent news, Briefly News reported that Messi posed with a number of player shirts with that of rival, Ronaldo, visibly missing.

Messi, alongside his son Thiago, posed with shirts he had swapped with other players during the course of his career with Spanish club Barcelona.

Among the number of shirts flaunted by the Argentine include that of his friend Luis Suarez and that of former midfield partner at Barcelona and Ivorian legend Yaya Toure.

Source: Briefly.co.za