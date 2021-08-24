Blood and Water season 2: cast, release date, Netflix, trailer

The long wait is finally over! Blood and Water mystery-drama series is making a comeback for a second season, and things are about to get hotter. With new additions that come with secrets of their own, Puleng and Fikile’s rocky start following DNA test results, and unlikely partnerships, viewers should expect nothing but top-notch African entertainment.

Blood and Water is an original South African series on Netflix whose production has surpassed many Hollywood heavyweights. The narrative is centered at Parkhurst High, a prestigious school in Cape Town. A young and intelligent teenager, 16-year-old Puleng Khumalo, enrolled at the facility to investigate the case of her 17-year-old sister, who was abducted at birth. The series has other blood-chilling subplots, including dubious business dealings, family secrets, and adultery.

Blood and Water season 2 release date

Is Blood and Water season 2 out? The long-awaited South African series returns for a second season on 24th September 2021. The teen drama will continue from where it left as Fikile and Puleng battle with the outcome of the DNA test. Fans should be ready to experience heightened drama characterized by unlikely hookups, unexpected twists, and new characters that come with spicy secrets.

Where can I watch Blood and Water season 2?

The mystery drama series will be available for streaming on Netflix. A look at the Blood and Water Season 2 trailer released by the streaming channel proves that season one was just an introduction to the drama that is yet to be explored. Ensure you subscribe to the streaming channel to have unlimited access to your favourite show and have all the unanswered questions from the previous season tackled.

Blood and Water season 2 cast

The teen drama is comprised of A-list South African actors and actresses with Ama Qamata (Puleng Khumalo) and Khosi Ngema (Fikile Bhele) in the lead roles. A majority of Blood and Water cast members that made season one worth watching are making a comeback in the second season. There will also be an addition of fresh talent, including a good-looking guy called Sam, who joins the Parkhurst squad and a new school therapist. Here are all the and their roles.

Ama Qamata as Puleng Khumalo

Khosi Ngema as Fikile Bhele

Thabang Molaba as Karabo KB Molapo

Dillon Windvogel as Wade Daniels

Natasha Thahane as Wendy Dlamini

Gail Mabalane as Thandeka Khumalo

Cindy Mahlangu as Zama Bolton

Arno Greeff as Chris Ackerman

Mekaila Mathys as Tahira Kahn

Greteli Fincham as Reece van Rensburg

Leroy Siyafa as Sam Nkosana (Newcomer)

Katishcka Chanderal as Pauline (Newcomer)

Alzavia Abrahams as Zyd (Newcomer)

Sello Maake ka Ncube as Matla Molapo

Xolile Tshabalala as Nwabisa Bele

Patrick Mofokeng as Brian Bhele

Getmore Sithole as Julius Khumalo

Sandi Schultz as Principal Daniels

Sonia Mbele as Lisbeth Molapo

Odwa Gwanya as Siya Khumalo

Zikhona Sodlaka as Janet Nkosana

Duane Williams as Mark Tedder

Blood and Water season 2 on Netflix promises to be bigger and more dramatic than season one. How will the DNA test results affect Puleng and Fikile’s relationship? Are fans going to see a toxic love triangle forming among KB, Fikile and Puleng? Get your popcorn ready for uninterrupted binge-watching this September.

