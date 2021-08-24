Simon Kjaer was among the first responders when Christian Eriksen collapsed during the 2020 Euros

The Denmark captain gave Eriksen the necessary support, including stopping him from swallowing his tongue

UEFA President praised Kjaer for his "exceptional leadership qualities" during the incident as everyone struggled to come to terms with what had happened

Eriksen is currently on the journey to recovery as he waits to learn if he will continue with his professional football career

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

European football governing body UEFA has honoured the people who saved the life of Christian Eriksen during the 2020 Euros.

Eriksen is currently on the journey to recovery as he waits to learn if he will continue with his professional football career. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Eriksen sent the world of football into panic back in June after he collapsed at Parken Stadium while in action for Denmark.

The midfielder, who is now on the road to recovery fell to the ground unconscious sparking fear among players and fans.

With the world gripped with anxiety, Denmark captain Simon Kjaer stepped up to provide leadership at the most critical time.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Kjaer defender was the first person to respond to the incident as he provided Eriksen with the necessary support including stopping him from swallowing his tongue.

The experienced defender did not stop there as he was also seen comforting Eriksen's wife, Sabrina, who had risen from her seat during the moment of confusion.

Eriksen was much later stretchered off the pitch and rushed to hospital where he was accorded proper medical attention and resuscitated back to life.

While everyone who played a role in saving the Inter midfielder's life was appreciated at the time, UEFA has extended the appreciation by honouring them with an award.

Sky Sports reports Kjaer and the medical staff who tended to the former Premier League star are among those who received the 2021 UEFA President's Award.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin described Eriksen's saviours as "the true heroes of Euro 2020."

Kjaer's was hailed for his "exceptional leadership qualities" as UEFA added the accolade is a "mark of homage for vital contributions."

Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro 2020

Briefly News previously reported that Denmark's Christian Eriksen shocked fans and teammates when he collapsed on the field in the middle of Euro 2020 opener against Finland on Saturday in Copenhagen.

16 000 fans watched in horror as doctors rushed to his side and began performing CPR on the footballer.

Doctors reported back on his condition and said that he is stable. When he first collapsed the cameras zoomed in on him but when it became clear that it was serious the cameras panned away.

Source: Briefly.co.za