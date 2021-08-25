Sites like OnlyFans: 8 best alternatives for content creators in 2021

OnlyFans is a fast-rising subscription content platform that connects content creators with their fans. The social platform was founded in 2006 by Tim Stokely, a British entrepreneur. Since its establishment, the site has attracted many content creators, including top musicians such as Cardi B, Rico Nasty, and Casanova. Would you love to know other sites like OnlyFans that pays content creators well in 2021?

OnlyFans pays content creators in three ways; direct funding from fans, pay-per-view feature, and one-time tips. With time, apps like OnlyFans have emerged, allowing content creators to make more cash out of their content. In addition, such sites are offering tempting rewards, making them ideal alternatives for the site.

Top 8 best sites like OnlyFans in 2021

Which other apps like OnlyFans can you subscribe to in 2021? There are a few credible and reliable alternatives you can count on to make an extra coin. The majority of them have favourable monetary policies that favour private content creators. They include:

1. FanCentro

Fancentro is among the best OnlyFans alternatives that are worth considering if you are a serious content creator. The subscription platform was established in 2017, and its headquarter is based in Matawan, New Jersey, United States.

How does FanCentro pay you? Influencers earn by sharing their content on the platform. One can also make money through the referred model, 10% of FanCentro’s revenue share.

2. Justfor.Fans

If you are looking for websites like OnlyFans to make money, Justfor.Fans is a great option. The site offers more ways of making money compared with its competitors. Currently, users enjoy up to 80% payouts, and payments are made on a weekly basis.

Is Justfor.Fans better than OnlyFans? The answer varies from one user to another— the minimum payout for Justfor.Fans is $50. On the other hand, the minimum one can withdraw on OnlyFans is $20. Justfor.Fans provides users many alternatives to make many, something that is different on OnlyFans.

3. AVNStars

Is there another site like OnlyFans? Yes. Since its establishment, AVNStars has proven to be an excellent alternative of the site in many ways. Also, it accommodates all sorts of content creators, including models and adult content creators.

Besides monetizing their content, users can earn through the referral program. Usually, each time you refer someone, you get 5% of their lifetime earnings. Notably, the platform pays content creators 80% of their earnings.

4. IsMyGirl

Is MyGirl is a premium social website that actor Evan Seinfeld founded. It allows models to share exclusive content with their fans. Models have ten different revenue streams, making it easy to earn more money.

One can earn through content feeds, referrals, premium videos, live streams, locked messages, tips, Kustom vids, and 1 on 1 fancam. Models receive their earnings twice a month, on the 1st and 15th of every month.

5. Loyalfans

No doubt, Loyalfans is an ideal option for the content creators looking for subscription sites like OnlyFans. The site connects fans with their favourite artists and creators for meaningful interactions. The site boasts millions of content creators who readily create content suitable for its fans around the clock.

The all-inclusive fans website pays content creators twice a month. Notably, the minimum payout threshold is $50. How do you make money on Loyalfans? You can earn by live streaming, subscriptions, video store sales, and messaging. They also have a referral program.

6. Friendsonly

What app is better than OnlyFans? Some users argue that Friendsonly is better compared with OnlyFans. However, that depends on various factors. For instance, Friendsonly does not allow content that contradicts the law.

Users can access videos for friends and communicate directly with the authors on the platform. Also, it is possible to access their private content. Besides regular payments, Friendsonly gifts its users for their success. For instance, one can win an iPhone, car, or a trip to their favourite destination.

7. ManyVids

ManyVids is a popular e-commerce adult community. It was founded in 2014 by Bella French, who is its current Chief Executive Officer. The company has its headquarters in Montreal, Canada. Similar to several other websites, ManyVids provides users with different income streams.

Content creators earn by selling individual vids, custom vids, and store items. Also, they earn through live streaming and token tips.

8. MYM.fans

MYM.fans is a premium service that allows content creators to make money from their fans. Usually, fans pay a monthly fee to unlock content for viewing. The majority of its users are French. Also, there are thousands of European content creators making money from the website.

What are your thoughts about the above sites like OnlyFans? Many content creators are making impressive incomes from the websites, sharing content with their fans. Like them, you can join one of the platforms to make an extra coin.

