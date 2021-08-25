Ex EPL Stars Predict Arsenal’s 21/22 Progress After Poor Start to the Season

Arsenal gotten off their 2021/22 English Premier League season on the worst possible note having lost two of their opening fixtures

The Gunners have also failed to score on both occasions, a trend former English Premier League stars have warned could see them finish in the bottom half

According to Jamie O'Hara, the north Londoners lack a clear direction and plan to overturn their fortunes in the league

The Mikel Arteta-tutored side are scheduled to face another daunting task in Man City during their next Premier League fixture

Former Tottenham Hotspur players Darren Bent and Jamie O'Hara have predicted Arsenal could finish in the bottom half of the table this season.

The Gunners kicked off the 2021/22 campaign on the wrong footing, having already lost two of their opening fixtures.

The Mikel Arteta-tutored side was humbled 2-0 by newly-promoted Brentford in their season opener before falling to rivals Chelsea by a similar scoreline at the weekend.

While the north Londoners have been the Premier League's heaviest spenders this summer, both Bent and O'Hara do not see them competing favourably this term. According to O'Hara, Arsenal actually risks finishing outside the Top 10 as he believes they lack leadership in the squad.

“They are going to be in page two this season. I can see them finishing 13th or 14th. If they stick with Arteta they are going to finish in the bottom half of the table. They’re miles off it," he said on talkSPORT.

“They’ve got no direction and no plan. All these young lads they’ve brought in have potential, but you need leaders in the dressing room to get the best out of them. There isn’t any leaders in the team," he added.

O'Hara's sentiments were reiterated by Bent, who said while he does not want to see the Gunners humiliated, they do risk having one of their worst campaigns if heads do not roll.

“Genuinely this season, I don’t want to see it happen, but if it continues like this they might not finish in the top 10," Bent observed.

Arsenal are scheduled to face Man City in their next Premier League fixture, in a tie they will be desperate to register a favourable result. However, before then, they will have to contend with an EFL Cup fixture against second-tier side West Brom set for Wednesday, August 25.

