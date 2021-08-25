Davide Zappacosta is offically now a player of Serie A club Atalanta after spending four years with Chelsea

The Italy international spent the last two seasons on loan with Serie A sides Roma and Genoa amid injury problems

The 29-year-old bidded farwell to fans on his social media handle as he looks to begin another chapter in his career

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Davide Zappacosta has finally completed a permanent move to Serie A side Atalanta after a frustrating spell with Chelsea, Chelsea, Sky Sports.

The Italian wing-back moved to Stamford Bridge four seasons ago under Antonio Conte but failed to make an impression.

The 29-year-old spent the last two seasons on loan with Roma and Genoa and even endured a lengthy knee injury in the process.

Davide Zappacosta has said his final goodbyes to Chelsea as he joins Atalanta on a permanent deal. Photo Mathew Philips

Source: UGC

He made 52 appearances for the club in all competitions and won the FA Cup and Europa League during his time at Stamford Bridge

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Zappacosta's return to the fold in the summer has seen the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James dominate the right-wing role as well as the emergence of Trevoh Chalobah.

Zappacosta's farewell message

The Italian said on his social media handle:

"Goodbye Chelsea, what an amazing journey! One FA Cup, one UEFA Cup, wearing this colour gives you a special emotion!

"Thank you for everything and best of luck for the future. Zap."

Following the departure of the Italian, French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayako has also been linked with a season-long loan move to AC Milan with an option of making the deal permanent.

Meanwhile, Briefly News had earlier reported that Jules Kounde has reportedly agreed personal terms with Chelsea and an announcement is set to be made in the coming days, reports claim.

The France international is will reportedly sign a five-year deal which is set to expire in 2026 for a fee around the region of £68million.

However, the Blues will have to reach an agreement with La Liga giants Sevilla regarding his release clause.

Source: Briefly.co.za