Bernard Parker Breaks New Record for the Most Appearances for Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs vice-captain Bernard Parker has made the most out of his stay at the club and has bagged a new record

Parker joins Itumeleng Khune and Thabo Mooki as one of the players who have made the most first league appearances

The veteran attacking player says that he will always give his best for the team, showing his dedication to the club

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Just last Sunday, veteran attacking player Bernard Parker started his 11th league season with Kaizer Chiefs by captaining Amakhosi in a goalless draw against TS Galaxy.

The game was a tough one and Amakhosi were looking to win their first encounter after having an interesting pre-season experience. It was not to be though but there were no worries as Parker made an impressive milestone.

Parker put his name in the history books and reached another milestone with the Soweto giants in the process. Bernard Parker has joined a limited club of Kaizer Chiefs players who have played in the first ten league games of a new season with the Glamour Boys during the PSL era.

Bernard Parker is breaking records at Kaizer Chiefs for his league appearances. Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Since 1996/97, he has joined Thabo Mooki and Itumeleng Khune as the Kaizer Chiefs players with the most appearances in the first league match of the season according to The South African.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Parker has only missed out on starting the first game once since joining Kaizer Chiefs in the 2011/12 season and that was in the 2014/15 season. He has appeared in the team's opening league game in 10 of the team's 11 seasons, with Sunday's game being his seventh in a row.

Parker has 58 goals in total and with one more goal, he would surpass Siphiwe Tshabalala as Kaizer Chiefs' all-time best scorer in all competitions in the PSL history.

“Wherever the coach will put me, every time you see Bernard Parker, he will give his 120% for the team,” Parker said recently in an interview with Kaizer Chiefs media.

Bernard Parker says Chiefs will become harder to beat

Briefly News previously reported that Bernard Parker is already thrilled with how quickly the club has improved under Stuart Baxter. This comes after Amakhosi drew 2-2 with Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8, only to lose on penalties.

Parker was astounded by the Chiefs' performance on the day because he believes the team didn't take enough time to get used to the new structure of things. Parker is impressed by Chiefs' response against Sundowns and believes the Soweto giants will be a difficult team to play against.

“I did not expect, now that we’ve reshuffled and have quite a few new inclusions, that we would learn so fast and click so fast,” said Parker to the Kaizer Chiefs media team.

Source: Briefly.co.za