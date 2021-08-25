House of Zwide teasers for September 2021: Isaac receives a wake-up call

When MaZwide begins suspecting Faith and Isaac's closeness, she uses Zechariah to distract her. However, MaZwide always has her way. Rea and Isaac's marriage becomes unbearable when she learns the truth about her husband. When does Isaac get a wake-up call? Find out from these House of Zwide teasers for September 2021.

In the September episodes of House of Zwide, the Zwide family is experiencing a tough time. Meanwhile, Isaac chooses to save his marriage. He also wants to rebuild his relationship with his daughter. Why does the Zwide family prevent Funani from attending the burial?

House of Zwide teasers for September 2021

One of the De Villiers' employees steals an expensive dress from the shop, and the Zwide workers misbehave when their boss is absent. Besides the employees' bad behaviour, Funani, his dad, and his brothers compete over the fashion company's administration. Who will let the other run the boutique?

Wednesday, 1st September 2021

Episode 33

Ona discovers who stole the dress at the Zwide boutique, and Zechariah feels something might go wrong during MaZwide's surgery. Soka's car sale deal collapses.

Thursday, 2nd September 2021

Episode 34

Shoki reconciles with Ona, and Funani fears his mum might die of surgery complications. He blames himself for putting her life at risk. Later, Nomsa gives Soka an ultimatum, and Kwenele shares a brilliant money-making idea with Shoki.

Friday, 3rd September 2021

Episode 35

De Villiers visits MaZidwe's family and exposes Nkosi. Meanwhile, the doctors are trying their best to save MaZidwe's life. After Soka moves out, Nomsa fears desperation for money will push her sister into making stupid decisions.

Shoki steals dresses from her employer's boutique and sells them to her unsuspecting friends. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Monday, 6th September 2021

Episode 36

MaZwide meets someone she did not expect as soon as she returns home. Shoki's lies catch up with her, and Nomsa makes a surprising decision after confronting De Villiers.

Tuesday, 7th September 2021

Episode 37

Faith and Isaac panic when MaZwide begins to suspect their relationship. The duo is afraid that she will discover their secret. Elsewhere, Nomsa and Shoki take the risk to make money.

Wednesday, 8th September 2021

Episode 38

Faith gets close to Zechariah to blindfold and confuse MaZwide. Rea discovers Isaac's lies later, while Nomsa and Shoki focus on a new money-making opportunity.

Thursday, 9th September 2021

Episode 39

Rhea suspects Isaac more when he tries to explain himself. Meanwhile, Faith's plan succeeds, and MaZwide requests to see Ona before they go.

Friday, 10th September 2021

Episode 40

Shoka and Lazarus help Ona out of a messy situation. Faith is disappointed in herself when MaZwide gets what she wants. Rea is close to discovering the truth about Isaac.

MaZwide suffers a heart attack when the family argues over the company. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Monday, 13th September 2021

Episode 41

MaZwide warns Faith upon discovering Ona's secret, and Funani finds a way to silence his father. Trouble kicks into Isaac and Rea's marriage.

Tuesday, 14th September 2021

Episode 42

Sandile and Soka compete for Ona's attention. Faith discovers MaZwide and Zanele's secret, and Funani puts Zacharia under control. Elsewhere, Rea asks Isaac tough questions.

Wednesday, 15th September 2021

Episode 43

Molefe tries to patch up things between Isaac and Rea. Ona tries to contact MaZwide in vain. Mazwide later runs to Tembisa after receiving a horrifying dream.

Thursday, 16th September 2021

Episode 44

Ona believes MaZwide holds vital information about her past. Faith confronts MaZwide, while Isaac and Rea's marriage worsens.

Sandile and Ona enjoy each other's company at their workplace. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Friday, 17th September 2021

Episode 45

Nomsa and Shoki celebrate their business' success. Meanwhile, Isaac realizes it is time to save his marriage and restore a healthy relationship with his daughter after tragedy hits the Zwide family.

Monday, 20th September 2021

Episode 46

The Zwide family bars Funani from attending the funeral. The family's youngest son returns home from a boarding school. He causes chaos on his first day at home. The things Isaac discovers break Ona's heart.

Tuesday, 21st September 2021

Episode 47

The tension between Funani and his family leads to an unpleasant situation. Molefe is desperately looking for a job while Soka and Sandile compete in comforting Ona. Who does she trust more?

Wednesday, 22nd September 2021

Episode 48

Funani's changes how he sees things after talking to someone. Meanwhile, the Zwide family is heading towards destruction. Molefe's family becomes a stumbling block to his income-generating idea.

Thursday, 23rd September 2021

Episode 49

Senzo observes his mum acting weird when the Zwides leave the funeral venue. Meanwhile, the Zwide clothing store's staff host a party in their bosses' absence. The party turns into a disaster. Rea warns Molefe against embracing old bad habits.

Soka and his cousin talk about selling his car. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Friday, 24th September 2021

Episode 50

Mampho feels great after putting things back to order since it is a part of her initial plan. While Rea's friend sends an immoral request to Molefe, Kwanele visits Shoki to discuss how they will up their game to make more money while causing more destruction.

Funani

He tries to silence his father and worries about his mother when she experiences surgery complications. Later, Funani manages to control Zachariah. The more this man secretly talks to someone, the more he draws away from his family.

Ona

Sandile and Soka support Ona in better and worse situations. They want to impress her and outdo each other. Unfortunately, the clueless Ona is ignorant about what is going on around her.

What series have you been watching? Tune in to House of Zwide on eTV at 19h00. House of Zwide teasers for September 2021 have now given you a glimpse of the show's sweetness.

