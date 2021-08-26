Pep Guardiola who is the handler of Premier League side Manchester City has disclosed that he would leave in 2023

The former Barcelona gaffer has been coaching Manchester City for the past seven years and he wants to move to national team job

Manchester City have not won the Champions League since Guardiola arrived the Etihad and the Spaniard will try again this term

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Manchester City chiefs will now have to be looking out for a credible replacement following Pep Guardiola's announcement that he will be leaving the Premier League champions after his contract.

The former Barcelona gaffer has contract at the Etihad stadium until the end of next season, but the Spaniard is already planning for life even before the year 2023.

Guardiola has been with the Citizens for the past seven seasons and the Spaniard has won the Premier League titles with only the Champions League still missing in his cabinet at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola in action for Premier League side Manchester City. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Last season, Manchester City got to the final of the Champions League with the Etihad fans thinking they would triumph, but suffered a defeat against Chelsea.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to the report on UK Sun and Guardian, Pep Guardiola stated clearly that he would love to take his coaching career to the national team from the year 2023.

Pep Guardiola's reaction

“After seven years at Man City, I think I'll have a break. I need to stop and see, learn from other coaches, and maybe take that path.

"In this process, I'd like to coach a national team, a European Championship, a Copa America, a World Cup. I want this experience.

"A national team will be the next step, yes. It's the next step.”

Earlier, Briefly News had reported how Manchester City star Bernardo Silva agreed to personal terms with Italian League giants AC Milan this summer.

The attacker has been an important part of Pep Guardiola's squad, having won three Premier Leagues and one FA Cup since his arrival in 2017.

But in spite of his success at the Etihad Stadium, the Portugal international has been linked with a move to top European clubs including Barcelona.

Sport Bible quoting journalist Ekrem Konur report that Silva may finally get the chance to leave City before the transfer window closes with Milan interested in his services.

He however added that despite the midfielder already reaching a personal agreement with the Serie A club, both City and Milan are yet to reach a deal with less than seven days till the transfer window closes.

Source: Briefly.co.za