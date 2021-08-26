Ole Solskjaer has explained that it will be unfair for any player to play for Manchester United and still go to Manchester City

The Manchester United manager was responding to speculation of Cristiano Ronaldo being linked with a move to the Etihad stadium

Cristiano Ronaldo made his name in the Premier League when he played under Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford

Ole Solskjaer who is the manager of Premier League side Manchester United has urged Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo to respect loyalty by not moving to Manchester City.

There have been speculation over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner already linked with a move to the reigning Premier League champions.

Ronaldo has been playing for Juventus for the past three seasons and the Portuguese is yet to win the Champions League title for the Old Lady.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Juventus. Photo by Sportinfoto

Last season under Pirlo, Juventus reached the last 16 of the prestigious competition in Europe, but they were knocked out by Porto in what was a painful exit for Cristiano Ronaldo.

During Juventus' first game of the season, Cristiano Ronaldo asked to be put on the bench against Udinese.

According to the report on GMS, Ole Solskjaer explained that it will be unfair for Cristiano Ronaldo to join Manchester United's rivals in the Premier League.

This is because Cristiano Ronaldo actually made his name at Manchester United under Alex Ferguson who gave the chance to soar.

Ole Solskjaer's reaction

"When I played for Man Utd, if a rival club tried to sign me, and I had gone, well where’s the loyalty?

“Loyalty is one of the values I really, really put highly. I wouldn’t expect any player who has played for a club for 10 years to want to go to their local rivals.

“It’s not for me. I know we’re professionals, but when you play for Man Utd you don’t go to Man City. We’ve had examples of that and I didn’t really agree with it.''

Earlier, Briefly News had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo could become the latest footballer to play for both Manchester United and Manchester City if he completes a two-year move to Etihad Stadium this summer.

The 36-year-old has been linked with a move away from Juventus despite having about 10 months left on his current deal with them.

He was said to have asked to be left on the bench in their Serie A opener against Udinese - a game that ended 2-2 after his late minute header was ruled out for offside.

The Citizens are however hoping they can land the Portugal international as an alternative for Harry Kane who has decided to remain at Tottenham this season.

