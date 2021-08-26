Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Agrees Personal Terms With Manchester City

Reports in England have suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed personal terms with Manchester City

The striker’s agent, Jorge Mendes, was reportedly in Turin on Thursday to negotiate the player’s exit from Juve

City sought the Portuguese star after they failed in their bid to lure Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane to Manchester

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed personal terms with Premier League champions Manchester City over a blockbuster return to England, Mirror reports.

Reports have it that the striker’s agent Jorge Mendes was in Turin on Thursday to negotiate his client’s exit from Juventus as Ronaldo is heavily linked with City.

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed personal terms with Premier League champions Manchester City. Image: Robert Hradil.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner hinted he could be on his way out of the Turin club having requested to start Juventus' Serie A opener vs Udinese from the bench.

According to earlier claims from Pavel Nedved, the vice president of Juve, Ronaldo is happy at the club, but fresh details say he is heading to City.

Manchester City are yet to make the contract official, but it has been said that Ronaldo and the club have agreed on a deal via ESPN.

The Citizens were told to bring £150 million to sign the England international Harry Kane after they saw an initial offer of £75 million plus £25 million in add-ons rejected by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

Kane said on Wednesday:

"It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks.

"I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100 per cent focused on helping the team achieve success."

Fans of Manchester United will be stunned by this development as they are anticipating the return of their former striker to the prestigious Old Trafford.

