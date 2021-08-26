SASSA payments 2021: All your important questions answered

The South African Social Security Agency has officially started remitting funds for the first batch of Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant applicants. These SASSA payments come less than a month after the government announced that applicants could submit their applications. Therefore, if you were interested in the grants, you might want to check out these details of SASSA payments 2021.

The President of South Africa declared Covid-19 a national state of disaster. Therefore, the government introduced the special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant valued at R350 per month for the next six months. The grant will benefit individuals rendered unemployed by the pandemic and those who do not have any source of income or funding. So, if you met the criteria and applied for the financing, you might want to read the details of SASSA payments.

SASSA payments 2021

The Social Relief of Distress Programme was confirmed in the regulations made under Section 27(2) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002. It was amended as a measure to prevent and combat the spread of COVID-19. On 6th August 2021, the government announced the reinstatement of the SRD grant, which will run through March 2022.

On 25th August 2021, the spokesperson of the South African Social Security Agency, Paseka Letsatsi, announced that the had body received 8,931,375 applications as of 18th August 2021. Out of the number, 59% were females applicants, while 41% were male applicants.

SASSA payments

The SASSA spokesperson announced that the government had started remitting funds to those qualified for SASSA application for R350. Letsatsi announced that successful applicants would receive the grants through their bank accounts, South African Post Office, or mobile money transfers.

He announced that disbursement of the funds would commence on 25th August 2021, although not everyone would receive the money on the same day.

SASSA payment dates

The department also set up measures to avoid overcrowding at post offices, especially for beneficiaries who opted for this option. As a result, SAPO and SASSA came up with a joint strategy to use the last three digits of beneficiaries' ID numbers for payment collection on specific days of the week. The process would help enhance social distancing and minimize the spread of Covid-19.

Successful applicants will receive an SMS from SASSA notifying them that the grant is available for collection. Therefore, if you applied for the SASSA unemployment grant and have not received the SMS, you should be patient to wait for it. Letsatsi reiterated the same saying,

Applicants are advised to avoid disappointment and not go to the post office to ‘check if the grant is available by any chance. The grant will not be available if it is not the day of the week when SAPO uses the last three digits of your ID number to pay.

SASSA pay dates

Here is the SASSA payment schedule for the rest of August according to the last three digits of the recipient's ID numbers:

080

If the last three digits of your ID number are 080, you will collect your funds on Tuesday, 24th August 2021 and Tuesday, 31st August 2021.

081

If the last three digits of your ID are 081, you will receive your funds on Wednesday, 25th August 2021.

082

If the last three digits of your ID are 082, your will receive your payment on Thursday, 26th August 2021.

083

If the last three digits of your ID are 083, you will receive your payment on Friday, 27th August 2021.

084

If the last three digits of your ID are 084, you will receive your payment on Monday, 23rd August 2021 and Monday, 30th August 2021.

085

If the last three digits of your ID are 085, you will receive your payment on Tuesday, 24th August 2021 and Tuesday, 31st August 2021.

086

If the last three digits of your ID are 086, you will receive your payment on Wednesday, 25th August 2021.

087

If the last three digits of your ID are 087, you will receive your payment on Thursday, 26th August 2021.

088

If the last three digits of your ID are 088, you will receive your payment on Friday, 27th August 2021.

089

If the last three digits of your ID are 089, you will receive your payment on Monday, 23rd August 2021 and Monday, 30th August 2021.

SASSA grant payment dates

The department has set aside one week of the month for SASSA payment dates for 2021. However, the disbursement of the R350 grant does not affect the disbursement of disability, old age and child grants. SASSA payments for the August 2021 child grant were disbursed on 5th August 2021, while old age and disability grants were paid on 3rd and 4th August, respectively.

SASSA status check

Letsatsi also stated that since the department had received a high number of applications from all over the country, it had not activated the function on how to check SASSA status. However, he promised that the department was working on means to activate the process in their systems. He also affirmed that SAPO would not remit the funds on weekends, public holidays and on days when other monthly grants are paid.

Frequently asked questions

The answers to these questions will help clear all the doubts about the SASSA payments for August 2021. Apart from helping you understand what to anticipate, the answers to the questions will also help you understand the process on how to check SASSA status and the criteria for the disbursement.

What if my cellphone number and bank account do not match?

During the application process, individuals provided their phone number, postal address and bank account number. They also had the freedom to choose their preferred payment method. However, according to the set criteria, SASSA cannot remit funds to a phone number registered to another person. Therefore, if the bank details you provided are yours, the funds will be credited to your bank account.

Will I receive the grant if I am not vaccinated?

The SASSA R350 grant is not conditional. Therefore, anyone qualifies for it. It does not matter whether you are vaccinated or not.

What does ‘your application is active’ mean?

According to SASSA, this message means that the department has received your application and is reviewing it. This message is not part of the status check to tell you your application went through. Therefore, the message means you might qualify for the fund or not.

Why am I unable to check my status?

According to SASSA news, the department received millions of applications from the country's nine provinces. So, the system is processing millions of applications at once. However, SASSA announced it was working on the status check function.

These details about SASSA payments clear all the doubts about the funds. If you are a beneficiary, ensure to check for the disbursement only after receiving a message from SASSA.

