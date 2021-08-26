The Queen Teasers for September 2021: Can Brutus fix his messed up love life?

Local soap operas have a huge fanbase in Mzansi, and producers are constantly striving to create entertaining but relevant content. The Queen is one such telenovela that continues to cement its position as one of the best locally produced soapies. What should viewers expect in the show's September episodes? Below are The Queen teasers on how the drama unfolds.

The Queen series on Mzansi Magic is produced by Ferguson Films and is now in its sixth season. The local telenovela revolves around the Khoza household led by matriarch Harriet. The family deals in drugs and uses their logistics company to hide the dirty business.

The Queen teasers for September 2021

Brutus’ love life is in a mess in upcoming episodes of The Queen on Mzansi Magic. How will he fix the situation? Keep reading these teasers to find out.

Wednesday, 1st September 2021 (Episode 28: Get up and dance)

Dorothy has an easy time healing, while Brutus and Noma’s journey has a shocking end.

Thursday, 2nd September 2021 (Episode 29: Deception)

Johnny and Dorothy’s deceitful plan is set in motion. Elsewhere, Brutus is looking for a way to change his situation to ensure Noma is interested.

Friday, 3rd September 2021 (Episode 30: True colours)

Dorothy and Johnny’s scam turns out as expected, and the truth regarding Johnny comes to light. Brutus is ready to do anything so that Noma can believe he is serious.

Monday, 6th September 2021 (Episode 31: Trust is tested)

Dorothy feels that Johnny is not being open about everything when he fails to return to the house. Meanwhile, Brutus is distraught after giving Noma a chance to heartbreak him again.

Tuesday, 7th September 2021 (Episode 32: Chop my money)

Johnny starts using the cash he got from Hector after deceiving him. Noma and Brutus get back together. Can Shaka trust Noma the way he did before?

Wednesday, 8th September 2021 (Episode 33: The proposal)

Johnny’s plot starts to untangle while Brutus’ plans to pop the big question are cut short.

Thursday, 9th September 2021 (Episode 34: The Engagement)

Brutus starts believing that his relationship with Noma is cursed by the ancestors. Meanwhile, Johnny’s greed might lay to waste the con that he and Dorothy have worked hard to put together.

Friday, 10th September 2021 (Episode 35: Surprise!)

Johnny is living his best life when something shocking happens. Brutus' approaching nuptial comes to an end. Could it be an ancestral curse after all?

Monday, 13th September 2021 (Episode 36: Something is off about our Johnny)

Vuyiswa’s gets more suspicious when Johnny makes another startling revelation. Brutus’ heartbreaking spell is far from over when Lungile decides to up the ante.

Tuesday, 14th September 2021 (Episode 37: Let the war begin)

Another storm is about to destroy Brutus’ love life. Elsewhere, Vuyiswa is almost bringing the truth to light regarding Johnny’s alleged truths.

Wednesday, 15th September 2021 (Episode 38: Fake it till you make it)

Johnny is forced to put in extra efforts to ensure the truth is never discovered when he realizes that Vuyiswa’s suspicions are growing. Olerato’s attempts to ensure Brutus and Noma spend some time alone do not work out.

Thursday, 16th September 2021 (Episode 39: What’s yours is mine)

Johnny tries to pin the family against Vuyiswa. Will it stop her from finding out the truth? Brutus exerts his authority, but Lungile has another plan to create hostility in Noma.

Friday, 17th September 2021 (Episode 40: The first wife wins)

Noma makes a big decision concerning her relationship with Brutus. Elsewhere, Vuyiswa is forced to seek forgiveness from the family regarding her growing suspicions against Johnny.

Monday, 20th September 2021 (Episode 41: Liars get busted)

At last, Hector sends the money to the international institution. Meanwhile, Vuyiswa searches for the truth to understand what is happening with Johnny.

Tuesday, 21st September 2021 (Episode 42: Seeking the truth)

Vuyiswa finds it hard to continue keeping silent and decides to reveal the truth. Brutus makes up his mind to handle the situation his way.

Wednesday, 22nd September 2021 (Episode 43: Lack of trust)

Hector makes Johnny and Dorothy’s plan not to unfold as expected when he reveals to them that they will accompany him to the overseas rehab institution. Elsewhere, the Khoza family discovers the person behind the hijacking.

Thursday, 23rd September 2021 (Episode 44: Time to strike)

Shaka vows to handle the Sitholes decisively. Dorothy is getting increasingly worried by her deceptive plans.

Friday, 24th September 2021 (Episode 45: He is gone)

Shaka discovers some shocking details regarding Olerato. Dorothy gets ready to reveal the entire truth to the Sebatas.

Monday, 27th September 2021 (Episode 46: The cat is out of the bag)

Dorothy accepts that she was played in the worst manner, and her secret is finally made known. The Khozas set aside their differences and join efforts to fight a foe.

Tuesday, 28th September 2021 (Episode 47: In the nick of time)

Shaka is convinced that he is defeated, but Olerato rescues the day for him. At last, Dorothy reveals the truth, but it may be too late to be forgiven.

What happens to The Queen’s cast?

There is a reason why The Queen is South Africa’s number one soapie; the drama gets more entertaining with each episode. What will happen to your favourite characters in The Queen September episodes? Here is what to expect.

Brutus

His relationship with Noma goes through unpleasant episodes of breakups and makeups. He starts believing that his love life is cursed by the ancestors when everything he does to keep Noma interested backfires.

Dorothy and Johnny

The two work together to execute a scam. Johnny starts spending the cash they conned from Hector, and his uncontrolled greed poses a risk of exposing the truth. Later, Dorothy gets increasingly worried about the scheme and has to come to terms with the fact that she was played in the worst way. She decides to come clean, but it may be too late to be forgiven.

Vuyiswa

Her suspicions regarding Johnny grow when he makes a dramatic revelation. When Johnny realizes that Vuyiswa is onto him, he pins the family against her. She is forced to seek their forgiveness but later decides to expose the truth.

The Queen promises uncompromised home entertainment this September, as revealed by the above The Queen teasers. Will the Sebatas forgive Dorothy after finding out what she did? Catch the local show on Mzansi Magic from Mondays to Fridays at 9.00 p.m.

