Woman Scammed Out of R2 000 Warns Ladies Not to Let Men Know They’re Independent

A local woman has social media buzzing after sharing the incredible story of how she got scammed out of R2 000

She's convinced all men will take advantage if they know a woman is loaded, encouraging ladies to hide their money

Mzansi took to the comments section sharing their mixed reactions to the post

A local woman has social media users buzzing after sharing her very comical story of being scammed by a man who appeared to have his life together. The Merc-driving fellow had apparently needed R2 000 for petrol, which his lady willingly provided.

Unfortunately, the poor girl never saw the guy or her money again.

A woman who has been scammed out of R2 000 has warned ladies not to let men know they're independent. Images: @AintNoRoleModel/Twitter

Source: Twitter

It all started when one local woman warned ladies not to let men know they are independent. She believes they'll definitely try to rip you off if they know you're loaded

The post reads:

Seeing the post, @AintNoRoleModel just had to share her own horror story. Her stingy fella asked for a whopping R2 000, which she willingly provided. The young woman definitely has deep regrets about her choice:

Check out some of what she wrote below:

"Ma'am! This one oke tried guilt tripping me into giving him 2K for 'petrol', that time he was driving a whole Mercedes while I went to work using public transport. I made the mistake of letting him see how comfortable I live kusa early and he saw an opportunity."

Naturally, Mzansi's ladies flooded the comments section with opinionated views and embarrassing scam stories of their own.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@Innocensia said:

"Went through this once but I set the record straight real quick and in turn earned myself an allowance from the same dude."

@YourNailTech1 said:

"Brahhhhw especially Midrand and Centurion Mathatha fela. I got scammed shem... big time."

@YourNailTech1 said:

"Mam I was told to buy electricity and wine in an estate in Centurion, next day my kid got kicked out of school because I haven’t paid school fees and I am stressed.”

@HeyyItsJessii said:

"Leave them on read sis because once they start asking for things it's game over. I had this gent ask to drive my car and he left me with an empty tank and wasn't even willing to fill it up like wtf???"

@naomithangz said:

"I got scammed myself. Lol, the ghetto. But we move."

@Thabethe_Ra said:

"Asking you for airtime, expecting you to pay for dates, wanting to drive your car without you in it..."

Another fraudster who has shockingly been exposed

In more news about local tricksters, Briefly News previously reported that a Senegalese man is expected to appear in court after trying to bamboozle an entire school district. It seems the devoted boyfriend had let his partner persuade him to write her final high school examinations, fearing she might fail them herself.

Hilarious photos which surfaced on social media show him wearing a red dress with black patterns and a matching doek, an impressive attempt to deceive exam invigilators.

Khadim Mboup, the 22-year-old student from Gaston Berger University, seemingly took his task very seriously. One source reports that the young man even wore make-up, earrings and fake body padding to appear more convincing.

He managed to sneak in for three days before the moderator noticed something funny about him on the fourth day, Jacaranda FM reports. The teacher recognised something unusual about his attire.

They then reported Mboup to the police, who arrested both him and his girlfriend. The pair were detained Monday and are facing charges of exam fraud, their lawyer told Africa News.

Source: Briefly.co.za