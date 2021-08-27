Kaizer Motaung Jr Says Fans Should Be Patient About New Kaizer Chiefs Signings

Sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior is urging fans to be patient with how things are going to Kaizer Chiefs

The club has made numerous new signings and Motaung is calling for fans to just relax as the season is underway

He did not rule out the possibility of Chiefs signing another player but wants the fans to give their recruits a chance

Kaizer Motaung Jnr has not ruled out the idea of adding to Kaizer Chiefs' arsenal before the transfer market closes on Tuesday but has urged patience with the current group.

Motaung took over as Amakhosi's sports director in July and has had to hit the ground running, with fans attacking him on social media with questions and comments on the squad, including probable moves.

Kaizer Motaung Jr is asking fans of Kaizer Chiefs to be patient with their new signings. Image: @kaizerm_jr

While he avoids direct contact with fans, he told SowetanLIVE that Chiefs had done their utmost to put together a decent squad following a two-window transfer restriction that was only eased in June.

"The key is to get the best from the players you already have, and if there’s a need, you reinforce," said Motaung.

"But the guys who are here already are working hard, putting their hands up to fight for positions. Everyone must get a fair chance."

While Motaung Jnr claimed he couldn't comment on what caused the Chiefs' trophy drought over the last six years, he did say the standard has dropped according to The South African.

“It cannot be overnight. It would be presumptuous to comment on what has been happening the past six years, without proper information,” he said.

From the outside, Motaung Jnr saw a misalignment of some sort between the Chiefs board and the supporters, according to him. He believes that if the Chiefs can get things right by creating a solid foundation with a good playing system, Naturena will return to its former glory.

Bernard Parker thinks that Chiefs will get harder to beat

Briefly News previously reported that Bernard Parker is already thrilled with how quickly the club has improved under Stuart Baxter. This comes after Amakhosi drew 2-2 with Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8, only to lose on penalties.

Parker was astounded by the Chiefs' performance on the day because he believes the team didn't take enough time to get used to the new structure of things. Parker is impressed by Chiefs' response against Sundowns and believes the Soweto giants will be a difficult team to play against.

“I did not expect, now that we’ve reshuffled and have quite a few new inclusions, that we would learn so fast and click so fast,” said Parker to the Kaizer Chiefs media team.

