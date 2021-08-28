The family is divided as Wesley and Lee-Roy’s wedding approaches. The couple is undecided on the person to be placed in charge of the preparations for the big day. Who will win the wedding planning tender? Keep reading the following Arendsvlei teasers to find out more.

Arendsvlei is an Afrikaans telenovela that revolves around the events at a fictional semi-private school in Cape Town, Arendsvlei High School. The story is told from the perspective of the Cupid family who founded the facility. The series is now in its 3rd season and continues to keep viewers entertained with the turbulent lives of students, parents and teachers.

Arendsvlei teasers for September 2021

Arendsvlei on kykNET & Kie is the ultimate family drama for your home entertainment this September. How does the drama unfold in upcoming episodes? Here are Arendsvlei teasers on what to expect.

Wednesday, 1st of September 2021: Episode 195

Daniel is pleased after Emily makes the Cupido family happy with a great breakfast while Ingrid and Debra engage in a fight regarding the boxing club. Elsewhere, Eugene’s life at the school is a living hell because of Joshua.

Thursday, 2nd of September 2021: Episode 196

Cash goes missing from the room of Beatrice. Who stole it? Lionel is made to move from one place to another as Ingrid sets a clear boundary for Lennie.

Monday, 6th of September 2021: Episode 197

Karelse comes up with a plan to dig for details from Ingrid and the boxing club. Wesley and Lee-Roy’s wedding is approaching, but the family bond is still shuttered. Willem is accosted by Lennie.

Tuesday, 7th of September 2021: Episode 198

Daniel and Beatrice set aside their differences and have a mutual agreement regarding Emily. Meanwhile, Muriel and Lionel make plans against the wedding preparations without anyone knowing what is going on.

Wednesday, 8th of September 2021: Episode 199

Beatrice attempts to offer Emily a helping hand while Ingrid is ecstatic regarding the first winner of the association’s first boxing game. Meanwhile, Willem makes Eugene understand what happens to people who perform below standards.

Thursday, 9th of September 2021: Episode 200

Beatrice has suspicions regarding Emily not being serious about getting a job. Elsewhere, Terrence and Eugene hold their initial mentorship meeting while both Muriel and Ronel are determined to get the tender for the upcoming wedding.

Monday, 13th of September 2021: Episode 201

Lee-Roy and Wesley are undecided about the wedding preparation pitches, while Lennie is uncomfortable with having Clint and Jake around. Will Emily’s intentions be discovered?

Tuesday, 14th of September 2021: Episode 202

Emily makes attempts to extort Daniel while Eugene gives Terrance lessons on how to deal with Joshua. Jake continues his investigation to get more information regarding Ingrid’s illegal dealings.

Wednesday, 15th of September 2021: Episode 203

In an interesting turn of events, Lee-Roy and Wesley announce the person who will be handling their wedding preparations. Emily lands in trouble but once again cunningly finds a way out of the situation. Elsewhere, Lennie struggles to deal with the feelings he has for Ingrid.

Thursday, 16th of September 2021: Episode 204

Willlem makes preparations for Eugene’s fight at the club while a valuable item that belongs to Daniel’s mum disappears. Karelse asks Jake to bring Ingrid close so that he gets more information regarding her plans.

Monday, 20th of September 2021: Episode 205

Murial and Ronel come to an agreement but with a surprising compromise. Elsewhere, things start getting worse for Emily, which prompts Daniel and Beatrice to make a final call on how to handle her.

Tuesday, 21st of September 2021: Episode 206

A surprise awaits Jake at the club, and Ingrid makes him understand her intentions for him. Lee-Roy and Wesley receive great news, while Daniel is guilt-ridden for not telling Beatrice the truth.

Wednesday, 22nd of September 2021: Episode 207

Beatrice is aggrieved after finding out that Jake has come to Arendsvlei. The wedding planning team is faced with a crisis, and they do all they can to place everything under control while Lionel feels excluded.

Thursday, 23rd of September 2021: Episode 208

The team in charge of the wedding plans decide to make Lionel part of the wedding. Elsewhere, Beatrice makes up her mind to be in charge of her relationship with Jake while Eugene receives a final offer from Willem.

What happens to the Arendsvlei cast?

Arendsvlei series has proved to be one of the best Afrikaans family dramas across South Africa. With its pool of talented cast members and production team, the show has the best way of making viewers feel the Cape Town experience without compromising its entertainment value. What happens to your favourite characters in upcoming Arendsvlei episodes?

Emily

She makes Daniel happy after preparing a lovely breakfast for the Cupidos. She later tries to blackmail Daniel and always finds a way to get out of a problem. What will Daniel and Beatrice do when they discover what she is up to?

Ingrid

She fights with Debra regarding the boxing club and later sets a boundary for Lennie. Jake tries to get closer to her so that he can get more information regarding her illegal dealings. Will the truth about her operations come to light?

Upcoming episodes of the Arendsvlei series are full of unexpected twists, as seen from the above Arendsvlei teasers. Will Jake’s investigation into Ingrid shed light on her illegal dealings? Ensure you follow the local series on kykNET & Kie from Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30 p.m.

