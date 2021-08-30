Orlando Pirates' New Signing Olisa Ndah Promises to Do His Best for the Club

Olisah Ndah has promised that he is going to give his utmost best to Orlando Pirates since signing for the club

Ndah is a Nigerian international and has been capped by the national team before, which has got fans buzzing

Pirates have had a very shaky defence and the addition of Ndah will surely help as he has a good track record

Olisa Ndah, the new Orlando Pirates signing, has promised not to let club chairman Irvin Khoza down during his time with the Soweto giants.

The central defender has completed his three-year transfer from the Nigerian side Akwa United to the Buccaneers. Soon after helping Akwa United win their first Nigerian Professional Football League title in May, the 23-year-old went on trial with Pirates.

“Thank you to Dr Khoza and the Orlando Pirates technical team for believing in me. I will do my utmost to repay your faith in me,” he said in a statement according to SowetanLIVE.

Ndah will compete for a spot in the centre of the defence alongside Happy Jele, Thulani Hlatshwayo and Kwanda Mngonyama. He has previously represented Nigeria's Super Eagles and his arrival will certainly give solidity to the Pirates' shaky defence.

When Pirates return from the international break on 11 September, Ndah will most likely be available for selection, according to The South African.

Ndah has committed to giving it his all whenever he gets the chance to wear the Buccaneers' famed black and white jersey. He also thanked his former club for his development.

"I would also like to express my gratitude to the owners and management of Akwa United for allowing me to join the club. From the management and technical staff to the supporters, everyone at Akwa United has made such a big impact in my career," said Ndah.

