Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has selected a young squad for the World Cup qualifiers and has raised concerns

Former Bafana Bafana striker Mark Williams feels that the squad might not have enough experience for the games

Katlego Mphela also said that he's not sure because the team is very young and some more experience is needed

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

With a young Bafana Bafana squad due to face the more experienced players of Zimbabwe and Ghana in forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers, former striker Mark Williams believes the nation will struggle in the ties.

Bafana Bafana will play Zimbabwe in the first of two qualifiers on Friday at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, before hosting Ghana at FNB Stadium on Monday. A good result is needed to show that things are going to change for the national team.

Hugo Broos has selected a young 23-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers. Image: Buda Mendes

Source: Getty Images

Despite the fact that the English Premier League and its teams have decided not to release players owing to Covid-19 quarantine restrictions, Zimbabwe has included them and is optimistic that they will arrive, according to SowetanLIVE.

Bafana Bafana, according to Williams, will be unable to cope with the two nations because the roster contains many players with no international experience.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“It will be difficult. I always believe that when you play against players that are playing abroad, they get all the experience and they bring from wherever they are playing in England, France, into their national team," said Williams.

Katlego 'Killer' Mphela has also questioned Belgian head coach Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana selections for the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers according to KickOff.

Mphela hopes that the coach can get it right in these two upcoming matches. Fans have been hoping for change after the national team has had bad runs over the last few years.

"In my opinion, I don't think there's enough experience. My worry is the experience because we're trying to transform the squad, but we'll see," said Mphela.

Hugo Broos names his squad for the World Cup qualifiers

Briefly News previously reported that Hugo Broos has announced his first Bafana Bafana squad ahead of the highly anticipated 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, which will take place this week.

South Africa will begin its 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign against Zimbabwe in Harare on 3 September before returning home for a match against Ghana at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg a few days later.

In a press conference addressing the media, Broos spoke about what his expectations are during the qualifiers and also mentioned that the squad is not the final one. Broos says that not qualifying for the World Cup won't be the end of the world but he wants it to happen.

Source: Briefly.co.za