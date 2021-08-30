7de Laan teasers for September 2021: Baby Sofia’s case worsens

Who will have Sofia? Connie and Angie decide to flee with the baby. The situation is delicate and complicated. Both parties, Sofia's relatives and foster parents have good reasons for wanting her custody. Should the ladies hand over a baby they saved from a trash bin? 7de Laan teasers for September 2021 reveals how far the case has gone.

In the September episodes of 7de Laan, the storyline shows how valuable a child is in society. Conflicts involving babies are traumatic, frustrating, and complicated. As soon as a child is born, everyone feels connected to it in one way or the other.

7de Laan teasers for September 2021

The upcoming episodes of 7 de Laan will inspire you to never give up on your child. Think about people like Connie and Angie. They are doing all they can to keep a baby that is not theirs because Sofia makes them feel complete.

Wednesday, 1st September 2021

Episode 5127

Amorey is tired of the prevailing situation. Ludo reveals to André things that are tearing him and his father apart.

Monday, 6th September 2021

Episode 5128

Alexa cries over the misunderstanding she had with Fikani. Mariaan scolds Chris for his misbehaving the previous night, and Marko uses Tjattas to his advantage.

Tuesday, 7th September 2021

Episode 5129

The Roosterkoek contest is around the corner, and Denzil is stressed out when his electronic device breaks down.

Wednesday, 8th September 2021

Episode 5130

Tjattas comforts Amorey when she confides in him her worst fears. Elsewhere, DeWet's business is booming like never before.

Monday, 13th September 2021

Episode 5131

Romeo acknowledges Khethiwe's efforts to have a close relationship with his mum. Denzil believes Marko will heal after finding closure.

Tuesday, 14th September 2021

Episode 5132

Shawn feels sorry for Shady. At the same time, Connie and Aggie find solace in one another.

Wednesday, 15th September 2021

Episode 5133

Alexa tries to suffocate Amorey by covering her nose and mouth. Bonita distracts DeWet for some time.

Monday, 20th September 2021

Episode 5134

Mariaan praises her family in her speech, and Tjattas suddenly feels Marko is in trouble.

Tuesday, 21st September 2021

Episode 5135

More obstacles frustrate Rickus. Meanwhile, someone reminds Romeo and Khethiwe about Kopano's death.

Wednesday, 22nd September 2021

Episode 5136

Chris saves the day during the masquerade ball, and Fikani helps the injured Vanessa.

Monday, 27th September 2021

Episode 5137

Gabby worries about Tjattas even though she is upset. DeWet feels proud of himself when his plan works.

Tuesday, 28th September 2021

Episode 5138

Thomas panics when an unpredicted situation ruins his matric ball attire while Shawn and Rickus discuss something important about Lana.

Wednesday, 29th September 2021

Episode 5139

Mariaan feels overwhelmed by recent events, and Chris offers to be Thomas's driver as he heads to the matric ceremony.

Alexa

Her argument with Fikani makes her lose her mind. Alexa later tries to kill Amorey. What is her problem with Amorey?

Thomas

Thomas' suit gets ruined a few hours before the Matric dance begins. Chris helps him have the best time at the Matric farewell party afterward.

Tjattas

Marko uses him to benefit himself. The innocent Tjattas later worries about Marko. Meanwhile, Gabby feels Tjattas is in trouble.

Dewet

His business is flourishing, and his other plans go as he expects. Bonita distracts him for some time.

Did you love the 7de Laan teasers for September 2021? Watch these captivating episodes and more on SABC2 from Mondays to Wednesdays at 18h00.

