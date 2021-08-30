As Die Skoen Pas Teasers for September 2021: Ömer issues Defne an ultimatum!

As Die Skoen Pas teasers for September 2021 are officially out! As the ins and outs of the plot unfold, the show unveils some of the most unexpected events. What started as a dramatic show centred on the dynamics of running a creativity-based company is morphing into a tumultuous rollercoaster of events. As Die Skoen Pas teasers give more details about that.

As Die Skoen Pas Teasers for September 2021. Photo: @AsDieskoenpasetv

Source: Facebook

As Die Skoen Pas' storyline features Defne, a talented young woman who finds herself caught up in a love triangle. She loves Ömer and is willing to sacrifice everything for their love. On the flipside is Pamir, a vivacious young man who is romantically attracted to her. As the two lads fight for Defne's attention, As Die Skoen Pas cast members take sides on whom to support between them. Who do you think stands a higher chance at winning her over? Check out these As Die Skoen Pas teasers for more details.

As Die Skoen Pas teasers for September 2021

Recent As Die Skoen Pas episodes depicted Pamir's appointment as CEO of Passionis and how much power he has. Will he sabotage the position to bring his opponent down? Check out these snippets for more details.

Episode 161 - Wednesday, 1st of September 2021

Defne is stressed after ending her relationship with Ömer. Pamir attempts to make her cheerful by cracking a joke; however, Defne dismisses him. Ömer rescues her from the awkward situation, and Defne worries whether she made the right choice by doing so.

Episode 162 - Thursday, 2nd of September 2021

Another awkward moment ensues in Passionis when one of Ömer's shoe designs turns out to be similar to one of the pairs in the Vanni collection. As everyone raises eyebrows about the possibility of Pamir being responsible for the leak, Defne makes the uncomfortable decision to support Ömer. The decision draws them closer again.

Episode 163 - Friday, 3rd of September 2021

Passionis faces another hurdle when Vanni's design accuses them of stealing their design, and Pamir consistently moves in on Defne. Necmi saves the dire situation by inviting his friends in the legal space to Ömer's house to resolve the issue. Meanwhile, Seda admits she is falling for Sinan; hence, she fishes for information about his love life.

Episode 164 - Monday, 6th of September 2021

Ömer gets too comfortable about Defne's presence in his life, and their closeness does not sit well with Neriman; therefore, she devises a plan to ruin their friendship. Ismail makes a puzzling revelation about Aysegül’s marriage.

Episode 165 - Tuesday, 7th of September 2021

Ömer faces a troubling experience when accused of plagiarism, although he manages to buy his way out of the situation. Pamir's relentless efforts to keep Defne away from Ömer devastate Defne; hence, she does something nasty out of anger.

Defne gets into another fight with the love of her life. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 166 - Wednesday, 8th of September 2021

Seda finally admits she loves Sinam and needs to act before it is too late, and Defne makes a shocking discovery about the book she thought was a gift from Pamir. Cevdet makes a mistake when he threatens Aysegül and his son in Nihan's presence.

Episode 167 - Thursday, 9th of September 2021

The oncoming Passionis party causes unexpected partners to meet, and one of them could be in Pamir's delight but to Defne's danger. Ömer hits Defne with an ultimatum, although she wishes she could see him more.

An unsavoury character poses a threat to Aysegül's refuge, and Seda and Sinan are still wary about their feelings.

Episode 168 - Friday, 10th of September 2021

Ömer throws a party to celebrate his notorious design, although the party ends on a low note and people go home disappointed. Defne feels so pushed to the wall that she outlines her rules, and a showdown ensues between Ömer and Iso. The two open up about what they think about Defne, and the details leave her shocked!

Episode 169 - Monday, 13th of September 2021

Aysegül decides it is safe enough for him to go back home, and Defne finds herself in a dilemma choosing between Ismail and Ömer. An unexpected guest shows up at Pamir's house, and their presence makes Neriman uncomfortable about executing her plan.

Episode 170 - Tuesday, 14th of September 2021

Yasemin unexpectedly shows up, and her presence makes Sinan feel tangled up. Cevdet and Aysegül and Ömer and Ismail agree to sort their differences. However, an impasse is reached in each one of the cases.

Omer worries about the quality of his design. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 171 - Wednesday, 15th of September 2021

Ömer makes a puzzling realization about why Pamir was appointed as CEO, and Defne finds it challenging to cope with the dynamics of their relationship. Nonetheless, someone offers to support her, although they seem to have ulterior motives. Sinan's attempts to avoid Yasemin land him in an uncomfortable situation.

Episode 172 - Thursday, 16th of September 2021

Pamir and Ömer take their battle over Defne to a new level, and Pamir convinces Derya into complete submission.

Episode 173 - Friday, 17th of September 2021

Seda and Sinan steadily get closer to one another, and Defne hurts her knee during a false fire alarm. The incident causes another standoff between Pamir and Ömer.

Episode 174 - Monday, 20th of September 2021

Sinan has a dream that is a premonition of romance, and Defne has another double whammy of realizations and is fed up with the never-ending confrontations.

Episode 175 - Tuesday, 21st of September 2021

Ismail does everything to avoid Aysegül, and Neriman spirals into depression. Seda and Ömer's companies participate in the expo, and a surprise awaits Defne at the expo.

Episode 176 - Wednesday, 22nd of September 2021

Ömer visits his grandfather to talk him into supporting his folly decision, and Koray devises one plan after the other to help Neriman out of her situation. Elsewhere, the effect of Derya's medication causes havoc to a few people at the expo.

Is Pamir plotting on the two love birds? GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 177 - Thursday, 23rd of September 2021

Neriman confides in someone who advises her to take back control of her life. She agrees to change her ways and end her relationship with Pamir. Pamir visits Defne's parents, intending to tell them about her relationship with Ömer, although when he meets them, he changes his mind. Meanwhile, Ömer questions Hulusi about evicting Neriman and Necmi.

Episode 178 - Friday, 24th of September 2021

Sinan insists on Ömer fixing his relationship with Pamir and even offers to be their mediator and involve Defne in talking to Ömer. However, he intends to use the opportunity to get closer to Seda.

Episode 179 - Monday, 27th of September 2021

Ismail is not impressed by not being matchmade with Aysegül's sister, and Neriman causes consternation by regressing to her teenage years. Pamir makes a surprise move by capitulating to Ömer and undertakes to stop Defne.

Episode 180 - Tuesday, 28th of September 2021

Ömer invites people to his house for a party, but when Defne hands him a gift, he overreacts, and his reaction worries those around him. Mine and Neriman switch roles, and it ends up causing a stir in the household. Meanwhile, Aysegül shocks Cevdet by retaliating unexpectedly.

Episode 181 - Wednesday, 29th of September 2021

Ömer and Defne agree to give their relationship one last chance, and Defne ditches a family outing to spend time with him at the opera. However, what would have been a cosy night turns out to be a comedy of errors and notes ensues. Aysegül is shocked to realize that Cevdeta abandoned her and fled.

Seda continues being cold towards Sinan and avoids him at all costs.

Episode 182 - Thursday, 30th of September 2021

Neriman finally gets back on her feet, and Sinan tries to make her feel better by inviting her to come and work at Passionis. However, it sounds like a move he will regret. Defne desperately shows up at work with little Iso, and he gets handed from one person to the other and eventually gets lost. Defne is shocked to find him being held captive by someone she least expected!

Ömer

Ömer is dragged into a complicated situation when the shoes in his collection turn out to be the same as Vanni's design, although he vindicates himself. The uncertainty of his relationship with Defne eats him up, even though he insists on keeping her close. Later, he gets into a feud with Ismail about how he feels towards Defne. Nonetheless, he bonds perfectly with Defne, and they agree to revive their relationship.

Defne

Defne makes the difficult decision to end her relationship with the love of her life, although she regrets the decision. She wishes she could re-write her decision, but things pun out differently. She supports him in his venture, and it helps them grow their bond. However, she has to face the hurdle that is Pamir. How will she make him get over the idea of ever having her?

These As Die Skoen Pas teasers for September 2021 must have evoked all kinds of emotions in you. If you wish to find out more details, tune in to eExtra every Monday to Friday at 19h30. You will be in for a bumpy ride.

READ ALSO: Uzalo Teasers for September 2021: Bitter sibling rivalry will be the bane of their existence

Briefly.co.za recently published Uzalo teasers for September 2021. Check out these details for highlights of what to brace yourself for in September.

Nyawo's relationship with Cocoa becomes toxic, and they manipulate each other for their selfish gains. Pastor Gwala's situation worsens when Zekhethelo refuses to take him back, and Hlelo loses control of her life again!

Source: Briefly.co.za