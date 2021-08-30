Imbewu Teasers for September 2021: Buhle becomes blinded by love

The South African Imbewu drama series is in a league of its own in relatable and suspenseful plots. Two brothers become enemies after one of them discovered that he had been a pawn in the grand scheme of the family's business. The Imbewu teasers for September 2021 episodes continue to show why millions of viewers have pitched tents with this dramatic soapie.

The Imbewu teasers for September show the struggle among different families. For instance, Zenzele's deviousness is shown through a series of life-threatening events. From planning a shootout at a wedding to kidnapping a lady and deceiving her into loving him, your hatred for Zenzele may skyrocket.

Imbewu teasers for September 2021

The Holy Book preaches that judgement will begin in the church, which becomes true for Phakade and his household. You will also wonder if KaMadonsela will obey the calls from the ancestors even though she is an active member of her church. This month's Imbewu teasers will help you find some answers in readiness for the fresh episodes of the series.

Episode 883 - Wednesday, 1st of September, 2021

Boniswa enters the wedding some few minutes before it kicks off, attempting to persuade Zithulele to call it off. However, death is hovering over the Bhengu wedding, but no one is aware.

Episode 884 - Thursday, 2nd of September, 2021

Sinbidi and Musa rush into the wedding party on the orders of Zenzele and shoot at Nirupa. Nevertheless, Nirupa is struggling to stay alive at the hospital while Menzi promises to avenge the tragedy. Do you think Nirupa will make it?

Episode 885 - Friday, 3rd of September, 2021

Imbewu gets a visit from death itself while a fellow inmate murders one of the apprehended hitmen, Sinbidi, in police custody. Meanwhile, KaMadonsela's calling confuses her, and she approaches Macingwane for some admonitions. Will Mam'Fundisi make the best of her calling?

Episode 886 - Monday, 6th of September, 2021

The ladies from church are very critical of KaMadonsela and denounce her leadership. However, Nirupa regains consciousness and is excited to find her family members.

Episode 887 - Tuesday, 7th of September, 2021

Nirupa's life is still in danger as the hired assassins are still after her life. Elsewhere, Mambani tries to end Nirupa's life permanently. Meanwhile, Buhle is abducted, but will Imbewu experience the return of peace?

Episode 888 - Wednesday, 8th of September, 2021

Buhle meets Zenzele, and she is excited about meeting her saviour and first love. Elsewhere, Phakade relocates KaMadonsela away from the house after getting intimate with Sebenzile.

Episode 889 - Thursday, 9th of September, 2021

Buhle's love for Zenzele increases after they spend a night together. Meanwhile, Zenzele's plans for Nirupa are materialising, while Nirupa divulges secret information regarding the Maphumulos.

Episode 890 - Friday, 10th of September, 2021

Menzi becomes agitated about the attack on Nirupa's life when he gets information about the presence of Maphumulo's son in the town. How will this affect Menzies actions?

Episode 891 - Monday, 13th of September, 2021

Transgender Lulu informs Gogo Mtshali about her interview with Shongololo Oil. She decides to arrive a day before to help improve her chances of getting the job. Unfortunately, this move leads to a heated argument between Nokuzola and Zakhiti.

Episode 892 - Tuesday, 14th of September, 2021

Buhle's drug test returns positive, and she elopes with Zenzele before her family could obtain a court order to send her to a rehabilitation centre. Does Zenzele know anything about Buhle's drug test results returning positive?

Episode 893 - Wednesday, 15th of September, 2021

Mambani makes a desperate attempt on Menzi's life, but Menzi has everything under control. MaZulu seeks assistance to find Buhle, while Shria believes that the Bhengus and Maphumulo are now allies after learning about Zenzele's elopement with Buhle.

Episode 894 - Thursday, 16th of September, 2021

Menzi has Mambani exactly where he wants him, and blood spills as he demands answers from his hostage. Meanwhile, everyone is in shock when they realise that Lulu is a male.

Episode 895 - Friday, 17th of September, 2021

Lulu's boyfriend, Landile, wants her to come and meet his parents, but it looks like there is a love fever in the air. Elsewhere, two sisters are trying to win the heart of one man, while Sebenzile wants Phakade to send KaMadonsela packing from the house.

Episode 896 - Monday, 20th of September, 2021

One of Zenzele's gunmen, Musa, attacks Menzi while Mira unwraps a bomb parcel at the Rampersad's home. The resulting explosion does damage to the property.

Episode 897 - Tuesday, 21st of September, 2021

When the Bhengus discover Buhle's whereabouts, she flees with Zenzele before they could get to her. However, lulu is still basking in the euphoria of a lovely day at work and decides to tell Landile that she is transgender.

Episode 898 - Wednesday, 22nd of September, 2021

Phakade's troubles are just beginning after the church board puts him in a problematic situation that may expose his family secrets. Nevertheless, Phakade requests that KaMadonsela stop her sangoma apprenticeship. Instead, Landile and two other associates abduct Lulu and beat her mercilessly; they leave her injured in a place where getting help is difficult.

Episode 899 - Thursday, 23rd of September, 2021

Buhle's eyes are opened to Zenzele's deceits after hearing him talk about murdering her family members. So, how will she get out of the trouble she got herself into?

Episode 900 - Friday, 24th of September, 2021

Pastor Buthelezi discovers the instability in Phakade's household, and he is asked to step away from church leadership.

Episode 901 - Monday, 27th of September, 2021

The Idlozi (ancestors) cannot be cheated, and they get hold of KaMadonsela during the church seminar. Elsewhere, KaMadonsela begins to tremble as she falls into a deep trance.

Episode 902 - Tuesday, 28th of September, 2021

Buhle tells Zenzele that her grandma has been hospitalised at a clinic. But, as it is now, she is caught between choosing family loyalty over love.

Episode 903 - Wednesday, 29th of September, 2021

Zithulele is bothered about the impacts of Lulu's story on Shongololo Oil. Meanwhile, Khanyo is unexpectedly called to the stands to give her testimony during the hearing of Phakade's case.

Episode 904 - Thursday, 30th of September, 2021

Imbewu is on fire as Musa and Zenzele unleash mayhem at the Maluju benefit in a tense shootout.

Buhle

Buhle is a naive girl, and this was used against her. Her family is involved in some rough businesses with another family, and evil schemes are being executed. She is kidnapped and naively becomes close to someone who is really an enemy. However, she runs off with the cause of her troubles while her family continues to worry about her. Nevertheless, she realises the truth later on but does this change anything?

Zenzele

Zenzele is a cunning man and constantly churning out evil plots and orders. For example, he orchestrated the shooting of an enemy at a wedding party and oversaw the abduction of a lady he hopes to use as a pawn in his devious games. He deceives the lady into going against her family by pretending to be Mr Nice Guy. But unfortunately, his games are exposed when his hostage gets wind of his real intentions.

The Imbewu teasers for September 2021 episodes will help you understand what to expect in the upcoming series. Remember to catch up with the premiere episodes as they broadcast on e.tv at 21h30 from Mondays to Fridays and on eExtra from Mondays to Fridays at 10h15. Then, you can watch the repeat version on e.tv from Mondays to Fridays at 12h30, and the omnibus on Saturdays at 11h20.

