Percy Tau: Disadvantages of the Young Star's Early Return to African Football

In the previous three years, Percy Tau has been the only South African footballer to have played in the English Premier League

With Tau having recently joined Al Ahly, there is still some disadvantages he may face due to his early return to his home continent

South African footballers who have shone overseas have never taken a step back into Africa in terms of their professional careers

Percy Tau is the only South African to have donned an English Premier League team jersey in the past three years. Prior to him, Steven Pienaar was the SA's last representative in EPL (2016/17 season).

Tau was signed by Brighton and Hove Albion from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018. However, he failed to meet UK work permit requirements and was then loaned to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

The Witbank-born star enjoyed prosperous loan spells with Gilloise, Club Brugge, and RSC Anderlecht in Belgium. After returning to his parent club Brighton last season, Tau hardly featured in Graham Potter's team, and his first season in England fizzled out somewhat.

Briefly News takes a look at the disadvantages of Percy Tau's early return to African football.

Tau has joined Ahly, what are the likely drawbacks?

Isn't he beheld as a failure? Tau has been tipped by many as one of the finest players in Africa. With the hope that he would still give it a chance at Brighton or move to another club in Europe to rise, but decided to step back. The same people who tipped him, are disappointed and his image might be demolished.

Moreover, according to Goal.com, the Egyptian Premier League has experienced issues about player payments, crowds' ability to attend games, and television rights before. At some point, these matters can affect his career if they do arise again.

Early return to Africa is a backpedal for the footballer, who is just 3 years away from reaching 30. Hence, it'll be tough to secure a move back to Europe in the future courtesy of his growing age.

If that's that, the chances of him spending the rest of his career in Africa could be even higher.

Besides, the Egyptian Premier League and Caf Champions League can not grant you the global exposure that EPL, European continental competitions and their top football leagues can. Europe is a prerogative exposure for players that are far from retiring that Tau has lost.

Continuation to playing along and against the best players in the world would strengthen him as he still has a long haul in his career. Well, there are no so-called "best in the world" players in Egypt.

Why other South Africans have had successful careers in Europe before?

Have you ever thought about why Lucas Radebe, Steven Pienaar, Aaron Mokoena, and Benni McCarthy had long successful careers in Europe? Despite difficulties of adapting to a new culture, environment, and probably struggling to get game time, they resisted coming back to Africa.

Lucas Radebe advised Tau to stay at Brighton before the move happened

“I don’t think Percy must leave. I see no point in returning to Belgium because he’s been there before. He’s talented enough to play at Brighton. He must fight harder... show them he can do it,” Radebe said according to The Sowetan.

“That goal will build his confidence. He must never look back. This season must be the season he shows the world that he’s a great player,” added Radebe.

He could have easily gotten another team in Europe.

He's no stranger in there anymore taking into account his fruitful performances whilst on loan in Belgium. That being said, it wouldn't be difficult to get a team in another part of the continent rather than coming back to Africa.

A switch to North Africa is a premature regression for the 2017/18 PSL footballer of the season who's just been overseas for just three years.

