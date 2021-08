Chelsea Star Joins Top Italian League Giants After Fikayo Tomori This Summer

Tiemoue Bakayoko returns to AC Milan for his second loan spell this summer, having spent the 2018/19 season on loan with the Italian side

This time, Bakayoko will be gone for two years, while the Italian league giants can opt to make his deal permanent

The Frenchman was at Monaco and Napoli on temporary spells in the last two campaigns

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has completed a two-year loan move to AC Milan with an option for a permanent deal.

The 27-year-old Frenchman will return to the San Siro Stadium for the second time in his career having spent the 2018/19 campaign on loan with them.

Bakayoko made 42 appearances - scoring one goal and one assist across all competitions for the Rossoneri. He also spent time at Monaco and Napoli afterward but never earned a permanent deal.

The Italian League giants confirmed the return of the France international on their social media platforms with a video of the player wearing their home kit. The seven-time Champions League winners said in a statement as reported by Daily Mail.

AC Milan confirm Bakayoko's return

"AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of [Bakayoko] from Chelsea FC on a two-year loan, which could turn into an obligation if certain conditions are met."

After sealing a five-year move from Monaco to Stamford Bridge in a deal worth £40 million in 2017, the player scored three times and assisted three other goals in 43 encounters.

Since then, he has been sent on loan to three different clubs - with AC Milan signing him temporarily on two different occasions.

