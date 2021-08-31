Till the End of Time Teasers for September 2021: Will Arjun marry Maya?

Till the End of Time’s storyline is getting more entertaining as Arjun announces his marriage to Maya. His decision worries those around him, but he remains adamant. Will Saanjh and Arjun’s family let the wedding proceed as planned? Please keep reading the following Till the End of Time teasers to find out.

Till the End of Time on eExtra is a one-of-a-kind romantic thriller that narrates a love story that no one would want to be a part of. The series centres around Maya’s obsession with Arjun as she believes they are meant to be together till the end of time. This entraps Arjun, who wants to get out of the toxic marriage but cannot.

Till the End of Time teasers for September 2021

Can Saanjh bear to see Arjun happy with Maya? Here are Till the End of Time teasers on what is coming up in September episodes.

1st of September 2021, Wednesday: Episode 65

Vandana is left speechless after Arjun comes home with Maya with the intention of tying the knot. He wants everyone to be satisfied. Maya later reveals to Vandana that it is the custom to bless the new wife before she steps into the house.

2nd of September 2021, Thursday: Episode 66

Ashwin wants Maya to give him another opportunity as he admits his questionable past behaviour. An infuriated Maya chases him out of her home.

3rd of September 2021, Friday: Episode 67

Ashwin and Jhanvi get to the bridge, and the former throws Jhanvi off the bridge. Maya arrives at the scene and jumps into the river to rescue her mother, but Ashwin is confident she will fail because she does not know how to swim.

6th of September 2021, Monday: Episode 68

Maya's health is deteriorating. Meanwhile, Saanjh prays for Maya’s quick recovery after witnessing Arjun’s concern for her. The physician reveals to Arjun that Maya is no longer in danger and will recover soon.

7th of September 2021, Tuesday: Episode 69

Saanjh makes up her mind to go away from India to avoid causing problems between Maya and Arjun. Elsewhere at the medical facility, Arjun falls asleep on Maya’s bed, and a caregiver arrives to wake them up. He looks after her until Jhanvi comes to see her.

8th of September 2021, Wednesday: Episode 70

Arjun finds out that Saanjh is leaving India and relocating to Singapore after receiving a message from Shubh. He hurries out of the medical facility to make her change her mind.

9th of September 2021, Thursday: Episode 71

Arjun lets Maya know that Saanjh has feelings for him. She then reveals to him that she knew how Saanjh felt about him.

10th of September 2021, Friday: Episode 72

Maya reveals that Ashwin has mistreated her during a media announcement, but she has moved past the ordeal. She later meets her parents and presents them with diamond rings to exchange.

13th of September 2021, Monday: Episode 73

Maya cautions Ashwani to stop meddling in her life while Vandana is concerned about Arjun’s wedding plan. Elsewhere, Suman and Prem are also filled with worry when they learn about Maya’s upcoming wedding announcement in the newspaper.

14th of September 2021, Tuesday: Episode 74

Saanjh gets an anonymous email that asks her to take the job offered by Maya. She later becomes a legal advisor in Maya’s organization.

15th of September 2021, Wednesday: Episode 75

The Astrologer reveals to Jhanvi and Vandana that Maya and Arjun’s stars are a perfect match according to the Kundli. He gives them the go-ahead to proceed with wedding plans. Arjun later reveals to Maya that he bribed the pandit.

16th of September 2021, Thursday: Episode 76

Maya burns alcohol that she poured on the floor before asking Arjun to take a vow. Meanwhile, Saanjh sees everything from her room and is saddened by all that is happening. Maya is filled with fear when she fails to find Jhanvi in the house the following day.

17th of September 2021, Friday: Episode 77

Saanjh gets another anonymous email asking her to ensure that Arjun and Maya’s planned wedding does not take place. The unknown individual then tells her to dig deeper into Maya’s secret. A doubtful Saanjh looks inside Maya’s bag and discovers the tablet the stranger had talked about.

20th of September 2021, Monday: Episode 78

Saanjh is determined to uncover more details regarding Maya’s past. She goes to Dr Kadam and discovers that Maya had earlier tried to take her life. She then gathers evidence that incriminates Maya and lets Arjun see it. Will the evidence change Arjun’s mind regarding his upcoming wedding?

21st of September 2021, Tuesday: Episode 79

Jhanvi reveals to Arjun and Saanjh that she has chronic depression. She further tells them that Maya is shielding her from society by burdening herself with her responsibilities.

22nd of September 2021, Wednesday: Episode 80

Maya reveals to Ashwin that she has written some emails and sent them to Saanjh and then steps on his feet with her heels. She lets him remember when he was stabbed with a knife on his leg and cautions him to disappear from her life if he does not want to lose the other leg.

23rd of September 2021, Thursday: Episode 81

Vandana’s relatives and friends take part in Arjun’s Haldi celebrations. Meanwhile, Ashwin is determined to destroy Maya’s newfound happiness by bringing the press to her Haldi celebrations.

24th of September 2021, Friday: Episode 82

Arjun and Maya share an intimate moment after the former applies Haldi on Maya. She later asks Arjun for her fourth vow for as long as they are breathing. Elsewhere, an impatient Ashwin wants Jhanvi to give him his cash.

27th of September 2021, Monday: Episode 83

Arjun is accompanied by Saanjh’s folks and his family to the Mehendi ceremony. Jhanvi gives them a warm welcome and asks Maya to get everyone’s blessings.

28th of September 2021, Tuesday: Episode 84

Arjun enters Maya’s house without informing her and discovers that she has a tattoo of his name on her hand. Jhanvi injures Ashwin by breaking a bottle on his head after he extorts her.

29th of September 2021, Wednesday: Episode 85

Maya is filled with anger after learning about the incident. She attempts to hit Vandana with a vehicle, but her plans fail when Arjun arrives. Later, Ayan and his buddies organize a bachelor ceremony for Arjun and force him to drink alcohol.

30th of September 2021, Thursday: Episode 86

Arjun contacts Maya and reveals that he was intoxicated and even danced with pole dancers. He then seeks her apology and promises never to drink alcohol.

What happens to Till the End of Time cast?

Arjun’s love life is taking an interesting turn in Till the End of Time September episodes. How do his decisions affect other characters in the eExtra series? Here is a summary to give you a picture of what to look forward to during the month.

Arjun

He shocks everyone when he reveals his intention to make Maya his wife. He is determined to prove that they are a perfect match and even bribes the Astrologer to lie about their stars. Will their questionable wedding be a success?

Maya

She is severely injured when she jumps into the river to rescue her mother, who was thrown off the bridge by Ashwani. She loves Arjun and is not ready to forgive the former. Will Ashwin let her go that easy?

Saanjh

After noticing the love that Maya and Arjun share, she decides to leave India for Singapore to stop being a bother. Upon learning about her plans, Arjun stops her. She later starts working at Maya’s company as a legal advisor. How will she deal with her feelings for Arjun now that he is about to get married? Can she stop the wedding?

Till the End of Time series has new and exciting twists in upcoming episodes, as revealed by the above Till the End of Time teasers. Will Arjun and Maya’s planned wedding take place? Discover how the drama unfolds by watching eExtra from Mondays to Fridays at 2.55 p.m.

