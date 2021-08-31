Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta: cast, season 10, where to watch, facts

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) shows how celebrities handle relationships and family struggles while striving to reach the top of the competitive rap game. The reality show was last aired on VH1 in March 2020, thus leaving fans wondering, “Is Love and Hip Hop Atlanta coming back in 2021?”

The series was then put on hold due to the COVID 19 pandemic but is now back on your screen. So, what day does Love and Hip Hop come on? LHHATL season 10 returned on VH1 on Monday, 5th July at 8 pm. Who is part of the Love and Hip Hop Atlanta's cast in 2021?

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta's cast

Is Love and Hip Hop Atl free online? The reality show is not on Netflix. Watch LHHATL on Hulu and Playstation Vue. You can also tune in on Sling TV via Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV. Below are the hip hop celebrities who are on LHHATL 2021 and a glimpse into their lives:

1. Erica Mena

Rapper Erica is openly bisexual and a Scrappy soon-to-be single mum. She had a son King Javien Conde (14). Erica married the TV presenter Safaree in 2019. Their daughter was born last year.

2. Karlie Redd

She broke up with Joc for cheating with Khadijah Lewis (realtor). Redd cheated on Lyfe Jennings with Scrapp DeLeon (rapper) after discovering his unfaithfulness. Ceaser Emanuel left her for being too dramatic.

Redd and Mo filed for divorce in May 2020. Mo claimed she flirted with rapper Money Bagg Yo. Mo was arrested and charged with federal bank fraud. Redd’s daughter, Jasmine, is in college.

3. Lil Scrappy and Bambi

The couple broke up in December 2016 because Scrappy was unfaithful. Bambi and rapper Scrappy got married in 2017 and gave birth to Cali Richardson in July 2021. The couple has two more children, Breland (2) and Xylo (1). Scrappy had Emani Richardson with Erica Dixon before marrying Bambi.

4. Mendeecees Harris and Yandy Smith

Mendeecees and his wife, Yandy Smith, were accused of abandoning their foster child, Infinity. The former real estate investor turned rapper was arrested in 2015 shortly after his lavish wedding.

He spent four years behind bars due to drug trafficking and got out last year. Mendeecees and his wife have two children, Skylar and Omere. Harris also has two more children, Mendeecees Jr. and Aasim, from his previous relationship.

5. Omeretta The Great

She has been angry at her mum for years for choosing a man over her. Omeretta's mum said she wanted to give her a father figure. Fans think the mum should have apologized instead of defending herself.

6. Rasheeda and Kirk

Rasheeda and her husband, Kirk Frost, are currently having family and financial challenges. Kirk sired a baby out of a wedlock with Jasmine Washington and cheated multiple times. Rasheed took a paternity test when she was pregnant because she also cheated on him.

Since Kirk is seven years older than the rapper. It is also alleged that he adopted her when they got married. It is assumed that Rasheeda got married at 15, meaning that she was a minor.

7. Renni Rucci

The 29-year-old artist is a single mother of son Cour’don (13) and daughter D’couri (11). Her baby daddy went to prison three months before she gave birth to D’couri. She has never revealed their father’s identity.

8. Sierra Gates

The entrepreneur is a mother of two, Paris (15) and Mason (9). Sierra divorced their dad, a former LHHATL star called Shooter Gates, in 2018 and pays him child support.

BK Brasco proposed to Sierra last year, but they might split up before Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 10 ends. She is close to her ex-boyfriend, and her twin sister threatened to get her robbed. Sierra and Kevin Gates broke up after discovering they were cousins.

9. Spice

She and Nicholas Lall got engaged in 2009 after three years of dating. They have had misunderstandings over various issues, including child support, since splitting in 2015.

Nicholas had a daughter with Samantha Law before meeting the Jamaican dancehall artist. Nicholas complained about Spice preventing their children (2) from mingling with Samantha's daughter.

10. Yung Baby Tate

Her songs have become a new sensation for Tik Tokers. Yung Baby Tate’s boyfriend, Guapdad 4000, admitted he was a scammer-turned-rapper. According to her, Guapdad pretends to be a player when he is a nerd.

11. Yung Joc

Disciplining his son Amoni (20) is not an easy task. He shows on LHHATL the unbreakable father-son relationship that sometimes calls for tough love. His eight children are:

Ja’Kori, Amir and Chase with ex-wife Alexandra

Amoni with girlfriend Fatimah

Camora and Cadence (twins) with girlfriend Carla

Eden and Allon (twins) with girlfriend Sina Bina

He could not discuss his current relationship on the LHHATL show in the presence of his ex-girlfriend. Yung Joc started dating attorney Kenda Robinson (his fiancé) in 2016 before breaking up with Karlie Redd.

Seven facts about Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The show is stage-managed, producers instigate fights among the cast, and some backstage disputes are not aired. Here are more facts about LHHATL:

Its cast member often date among themselves. Cyn Santana broke up with Erica Mena and paired with Joe Budden. Erica began dating Budden's friend, Safaree.

cast member often date among themselves. Cyn Santana broke up with Erica Mena and paired with Joe Budden. Erica began dating Budden's friend, Safaree. Teairra Mari was fired in 2019 after losing a court case against rapper 50 Cent. He reposted leaked explicit photos of Mari.

Mimi and Nikko staged their leaked video and sold it.

Joe Budden and Cardi B are among the stars who got massive success after being on this show.

Who died on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta in 2020? Lexii Alijai (21) died of a lethal mixture in January.

in 2020? Lexii Alijai (21) died of a lethal mixture in January. Who is the richest person in Love and Hip Hop Atlanta? Yandy Harris is the LHHATL’s wealthiest cast member with a $15 million net worth.

Watch Love & Hip Hop Atlanta's 2021 trailer. Every celebrity has a unique love story to tell. Tune in for some addictive entertainment and insights into these rappers' lives.

