Oupa Manyisa Struggling to Find a Club and Might Move to Gladafrica Championship

Oupa Manyisa is currently without a club and has to make a decision soon regarding his playing future in South Africa

The seasoned player may have to drop to the lower division in the GladAfrica Championship if he joins a new club

Platinum City Rovers are said to be interested in Manyisa and the player is reportedly having financial struggles

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

According to a source close to the former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns player, Oupa Manyisa doesn't have a choice but to sign with GladAfrica Championship club Platinum City Rovers.

Manyisa is starting to realise that money isn't coming in, so he's been dipping into his savings in recent months to keep his lifestyle and care for his children, says the source, according to The Citizen.

Oupa Manyisa might end up having to play lower-tier football if he doesn't find a club soon. Image: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

According to the source, the 33-year-old athlete has been unable to find a club due to a recurring ailment and organisations are unwilling to take a risk by signing him.

“Things are starting to be very difficult for him financially, hence he has to make sure that he at least gets a season-long contract with Rovers and figure out how he is going to make money after football," they said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Former footballer and analyst Junior Khanye believes that Manyisa can still find a club and it could be easier for him than it will be for George Lebese, according to SowetanLIVE.

"Their careers are definitely not over. In SA football when you are over 30 years old, they say you are finished," said Khanye.

Manyisa can fit in with ball-playing clubs like Swallows and Cape Town City, according to Khanye.

“One of the few teams that I think Oupa can go to is Swallows or Cape Town City. I still believe that he can still offer a lot to our game because he is not a bad player and he is highly experienced," he said.

A look into Oupa Manyisa's salary, nett worth and "soft life"

Briefly News previously reported that we have given insight into what players are earning and now it's time to see how much Oupa Manyisa makes. In a comprehensive article, we explain how much the baller is worth and how he's made his money over the years.

Oupa Manyisa has had a long career in football and was playing for Chippa United. Having played for some big clubs in South Africa, he's collected a large sum of money along the way. Briefly News takes a look at Oupa Manyisa's salary over the years, his cars and his nett worth.

Manyisa is currently one of the PSL's highest earners and takes home R250 000 monthly. His nett worth is R7.3 million. Manyisa started his career in his youth and played for Napoli FC, an amateur South African side.

Source: Briefly.co.za