South African President Cyril Ramaphosa took to social media to give thanks to the athletes taking part in the Paralympics

A few have won some medals and the president is incredibly proud of them for making such a huge impact

Mzansi social media users joined Cyril Ramaphosa in showing appreciation to the talented athletes who are winning

President Cyril Ramaphosa thanked South African Paralympic athletes Anrune Weyers, Ntando Mahlangu, and Louzanne Coetzee for their success in Tokyo on Monday.

With the Tokyo Games scheduled to culminate on Sunday, Team SA's small Paralympic squad has already brought home three medals. Weyers won SA's first medal at the rescheduled Games on Saturday, winning the 400m T45 final in 56.05.

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave thanks to the SA athletes taking part in the Paralympics in Tokyo. Image: GCIS / Flickr

Soon after, Mahlangu won gold in the T63 long jump final, setting a new world record of 7.17m, just beating out German Leon Schaefer's 7.12 according to Sport24.

The president took to social media to post a clip, expressing his gratitude for the Paralympians for their hard work.

"You lifted the image of the country. We thank you for the phenomenal performance and we're immensely proud. You've put us on the map and the achievements that you made there is unbelievable," said Ramaphosa.

"You come out amongst the top athletes in the world. We wish you the very best for the next races that are coming so keep going and bring back more medals to our country. Thank you for the bottom of every heart in South Africa."

Check out the reactions below:

@walterdimama said:

"Well done for the words of encouragement and big ups to the athletes against all odds they are doing South Africa proud."

@KaraboPDube commented:

"We are blessed to have a President like this. Well done to the medalists."

@Morgan10721418 said:

"Good job Mr President. Let's make this country great again. We have faith in you."

President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated the SA U/20 relay team

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated the men's national 4x100m relay team on their gold medal at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, over the weekend, setting a new world record.

The South African team of Mihlali Xhotyeni, Sinesipho Dambile, Letlhogonolo Moleyane and Benjamin Richardson won the final in 38.51 seconds, breaking the previous world record of 38.62 established by the USA in the Pan American Championships in Costa Rica in July 2019.

Ramaphosa is incredibly proud of the team for their achievement and took to social media to congratulate them.

