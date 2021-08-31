Manchester City have emerged as the highest spending football club between 2011 and 2020

Over R702 billion was spent worldwide on cross-border transfers among European teams, according to a Fifa report

Neymar’s staggering R3.8 billion move from Barcelona to PSG back in 2017 remains the single biggest fee paid globally

Premier League club Manchester City have been named as the No.1 club with the most international transfer and highest spenders between the year 2011 and 2020, SPORTbible reports.

In the previous decade, the Citizens who were earlier chasing a top-four finish became five-time Premier League winners and major Champions League contenders having reached their first final in May.

Manchester City has been named the highest spending club of the last decade. Image: Robbie Jay Barratt.

Although recent successes of the club could be attributed to Pep Guardiola’s brilliant management style, there is no doubt that Manchester City have spent big to turn around their fortunes.

The current English champions spent more money than any other club in those 10 years, according to FIFA's official report on transfers from 2011-2020.

Behind Manchester City are Chelsea when it comes to number of players sent out on loan over the ten-year period.

SunSport are reporting that Fifa’s report from January 2011 to the 2020, despite the pandemic, found out that a staggering £35.35billion was spent worldwide on cross-border transfers over the period.

Neymar’s £198m move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 remains the single biggest fee paid globally, with Chelsea having finally broken the British record for an overseas signing - previously held by United’s £89m capture of Pogba - when they landed Romelu Lukaku for £97.5m from Inter this summer.

How many players were involved in club transfers?

1. Manchester City FC 130

2. Chelsea 95

3. FC Barcelona 75

4. Paris St Germain 59

5. Real Madrid 55

6. Atletico Madrid Spain 93

7 Manchester United 68

8. Arsenal 76

9. Juventus 137

10. Tottenham Hotspur 59

11. Bayern Munich 64

12. Inter Milan 116

13. AS Monaco FC 126

14. Liverpool 78

15. AS Roma 131

Manchester United complete Ronaldo signing

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that Premier League club Manchester United have completed the signing of Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo from Italian side Juventus.

The English club announced on their website that Ronaldo’s deal has been completed as the 36-year-old is now set for a second spell at the Old Trafford club.

United confirmed the £21million transfer on a two-year contract with an option to extend for a further year, subject to international clearance.

Ronaldo who left Italian club Juventus last week is currently with the Portugal national team where he has joined teammates ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

Source: Briefly.co.za