SABC1's The Estate Teasers for September 2021: Grace suffers another setback

Lines are drawn when there are clashes among families and their members. The rich also cry, which happens to Muzi as he attempts to wriggle out of a complicated relationship. Meanwhile, people like Martin have serious issues in their lives amidst all the chaos, but no one notices and may resort to drastic solutions. The Estate teasers for September offers your multiple entertainment stuff beyond your comprehension.

The Estate South African series offers you a chance to see the inner workings of society from a certain perspective. The characters in the series are continuously plotting to achieve and hold on to their accomplishments. This month's episodes of The Estate give you an insight into how some wealthy people in business do anything to win, even if it means betraying others' trusts.

The Estate teasers for September 2021

Betrayal, ego massaging, familial bonding, and human instinct to acquire power and keep it are relatable plots in the latest episodes of this highly engaging TV series. But then, how will Shadrack react to the apparent breach of contract from Muzi? Find out from the highlights below.

Episode 1 - Monday, 6th of September, 2021

The real estate businessman Muzi Phakathwayo returns on a promise to Shadrack when he unveils the extension of the estate during an expensive ceremony.

Episode 2 - Tuesday, 7th of September, 2021

Gigi, the slay queen, dramatises for Muzi before some guests arrive at the party unannounced to blow things over.

Episode 3 - Wednesday, 8th of September, 2021

Muzi thinks Castro is the wrong person that Siya should be associating with and tries to separate them. However, Shadrack brings the heat to Muzi during a community get-together. Ladies are flocking around the law graduate, Dumisani.

Episode 4 - Thursday, 9th of September, 2021

Muzi and Shadrack meet up, and things hit the roof. But, unfortunately, Grace experiences a medical hitch, whereas Faniswa and Tsholo are the biggest winners when getting Dumisani's attention. However, Mmatshepo is displeased about this.

Episode 5 - Friday, 10th of September, 2021

Muzi gets a reality check as regards Gigi's personality, while Martin prepares to give Grace a huge surprise for their anniversary. Meanwhile, Mmatshepo decides to make Dumisani's romantic relationship her sole purpose in life.

Episode 6 - Monday, 13th of September, 2021

Lwandle throws a magnificent service for a vow renewal between Grace and Martin until something terrible happens, while Dumisani snubs Tsholo.

Episode 7 - Tuesday, 14th of September, 2021

Siya has to choose between Castro and Muzi. However, Muzi's attempts to call things off with Gigi is resisted by her, while Dumisani trains Boikanyo in the business of clothing. Then, Grace's health condition worsens.

Episode 8 - Wednesday, 15th of September, 2021

Castro has a devious plan on the ready against Shadrack. Elsewhere, Martin makes a costly mistake while Muzi's relationship with Siya experiences a setback. Also, a gorgeous present throws members of the Mmatshepo household at each other's throats.

Episode 9 - Thursday, 16th of September, 2021

Castro's opponents storm the Shebeen with the determination to wreak havoc, and Siya life is in serious danger. Meanwhile, Martin shares the truth of Grace's death with Muzi. Shadrack rejects every gift from the Phakathwayo as regards Dumisani's graduation ceremony.

Episode 10 - Friday, 17th of September, 2021

Muzi steals the show off Shadrack at the graduation ceremony, while Martin decides to confess his sins to the authorities. At the same time, Sindi and Tsholo engage in a silly feud.

Episode 11 - Monday, 20th of September, 2021

Martin and Tessa become estranged as a result of Grace's demise. On the other hand, Mmatshepo rescues Dumisani from the skirmishes of a devious Tsholofelo, while Siya is confused about who should have his loyalty between Castro and Muzi.

Episode 12 - Tuesday, 21st of September, 2021

Siya's confession at his Umsebenzi ceremony shocks everyone, while Martin gets a terrifying call while still nursing his heartbreak. However, Dumisani is desperate to find a way to sponsor Boikanyo's clothing business.

Episode 13 - Wednesday, 22nd of September, 2021

Muzi is determined to cut off all associations with Castro, whereas Martin performs woefully at his job when he returns it. But, then, Siya and Atanda disagree about tradition.

Episode 14 - Thursday, 23rd of September, 2021

Muzi capitalises on the misfortunes of a resident at Thembalethu, while Siya and his parole officer disagree. Elsewhere, Sindi wants to ensure that Ayanda and Siya are on good terms.

Episode 15 - Friday, 24th of September, 2021

Gigi brings the game to Muzi's home, while Tessa and Martin's relationship is under a terrible storm. However, Mabuza threatens Goniwe, and finally, Sindi's association with Faniswa opens her eyes to certain realities.

Episode 16 - Monday, 27th of September, 2021

Goniwe is in trouble after confronting Mabuza. Meanwhile, Martin's life is in danger again, while Shadrack and Mmatshepo disagree over the Phakathwayo household's present.

Episode 17 - Tuesday, 28th of September, 2021

Muzi resorts to a desperate action concerning Castro and their future. However, Goniwe is under intense pressure, while Muzi works extra hard to conceal his romance with Gigi. Nevertheless, Goniwe learns about Muzi's dark secrets from Shadrack.

Episode 18 - Wednesday, 29th of September, 2021

Goniwe unveils Sideon Matlala as a new running partner, while Castro is determined to prove a point. Besides, Muzi and Shadrack engage in a duel. Finally, Martin decides to do something drastic to end his suffering.

Episode 19 - Thursday, 30th of September, 2021

Dumisani tried to lecture Sindi, but it is a sloppy start. Meanwhile, Siya risks his parole when he goes on a job with Castro.

Muzi

Muzi must make firm and challenging business decisions as a big-time property businessman. After reaching an agreement with another man, his decision to turn his back was the continuation of a long feud. On the other hand, Muzi tries to get along with a family member at the expense of another man. In addition, he is in an illicit affair with a slay queen and tries to keep it low as much as possible.

Dumisani

Dumisani is a law graduate, and like most people in that distinguished career, he is finding a hard time choosing from the beehive of ladies begging for his love. Moreover, his family is not on good terms with a wealthy family, and it might affect his law graduation ceremony. However, Dumisani is a lovely young man and likes to help other people achieve success.

The Estate teasers for September is your starter pack for gaining insights into the thrilling actions of the fresh episodes of this SABC1 drama. So, sit tight but expect to be blown away by the portrayal of different social vices in this South Africa's The Estate series as it broadcasts from Mondays to Fridays at 19h30.

