What is coming up on The Estate season 3 in September 2021? Muzi and Lwandle reconcile and get back to being a couple. Unfortunately, they have endless arguments that trigger his childhood traumas. Muzi is a changed person and wants to help his family keep the land. The Estate teasers for September 2021 reveals more details about Muzi's recent wrong decisions.

S3 The Estate teasers for September 2021. Photo: @matlimohapeloa

Source: Twitter

Martin feels responsible for his wife's death. Someone helped him cover up the issue to escape going to jail. Meanwhile, Tessa has been emotionally unstable since her mum passed away. She tries to sabotage her dad and Jo's relationship, but Martin won't tolerate her manipulation.

The Estate S3 teasers for September 2021

The upcoming episodes of The Estate will make you regret not tuning in earlier. Those who began following the series a few months ago admit that this is one of the best local shows they have ever watched.

Wednesday, 1st September 2021

Episode 108

Martin and Jo turn their friendship into a more profound relationship. Lwandle and Muzi can't believe what they just found out, and Oom Pretorius discovers Suzaan and Ryan are annulling their marriage.

Lwandle does not want to host a party to protect her family. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Thursday, 2nd September 2021

Episode 109

An estranged relative visits Suzaan. Jo saves Tess while Muzi and Lwandle face heart-breaking news.

Friday, 3rd September 2021

Episode 110

Suzaan discovers her father has a life-threatening disease, and Lwandle's mother arrives to protect the family. Meanwhile, the Mokobanes are in trouble.

Monday, 6th September 2021

Episode 111

Martin hides his love for Jo. Lwandle's mother finds a solution for her family's problems, and Suzaan feels angry and confused.

Tuesday, 7th September 2021

Episode 112

Suzaan cuts ties with Ryan while Muzi decides to change for the family's sake. Martin feels guilty for not telling Jo the truth about his wife's death.

Martin argues with Suzanna for arranging a funeral for his wife. Grace requested to be cremated before she died. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Wednesday, 8th September 2021

Episode 113

Jo is leaving the Van Wyks. Muzi and Lwandle want to rewrite past mistakes. Will Suzaan help her ailing father?

Thursday, 9th September 2021

Episode 114

Dumisani's decision after facing humiliation in from of Sindi hurts Shadrack. Meanwhile, Chantelle lies about Leah and Ryan's mischief.

Friday, 10th September 2021

Episode 115

Martin cheats on Tess, and the Phakathwayos try to appease the ancestors. Tessa is forbidden from attending an Estate party, but Leah convinces her otherwise.

Monday, 13th September 2021

Episode 116

Chantelle catches Tess and Leah sneaking out. Shadrack takes his lawyer's advice, and Dumisani prepares for a life-changing interview.

The Phakathwayos encourage one another never to surrender to their enemies. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tuesday, 14th September 2021

Episode 117

Ryan catches Leah, Chantelle and Tess at the wrong place, and Duminasi discovers Muzi is ignoring the land claim case. Phenyo lashes out at Mmakoena.

Wednesday, 15th September 2021

Episode 118

Suzaan reads out the riot act to Ryan and Chantelle. Muzi gives Dumisani an irresistible offer, and Tessa relapses to self-harming habits.

Thursday, 16th September 2021

Episode 119

Mmakoena and Lesiba bear sad news to Phenyo while Lwandle and Muzi reconcile as a couple. Leah is thrilled when Gilles requests a second meeting.

Friday 17, September 2021

Episode 120

Leah rebels against her mum's wishes, and the Phakathwayo family's vows renewal event leads to a disaster. Elsewhere, Tessa endangers her life once more.

Mokoena scolds his son, Dumisani, for accepting gifts from the Phakathwayos ahead of his graduation ceremony. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Monday, 20th September 2021

Episode 121

While the Phakathwayos handle an unexpected crisis, Leah's character worsens, and Martin finds out what Jo has been hiding from him.

Tuesday, 21st September 2021

Episode 122

Martin and Lesiba help Tessa. Gilles' confession surprises Leah while Muzi and Lwandle get onto each other's nerves.

Wednesday, 22nd September 2021

Episode 123

Tessa reluctantly attends Lesiba's therapy sessions. Muzi is upset with Lwandle for making an unreasonable request to Mmatshepo. Elsewhere, Gilles starts dating Leah.

Thursday, 23rd September 2021

Episode 124

A shocking surprise awaits Suzaan at home. Martin receives upsetting news, and Gigi creates a rift within the Phakathwayo family.

Friday, 24th September 2021

Episode 125

Mmakoena confides in Lesiba her dark secret, and Suzaan throws Chantelle out of the house. Martin later tells Jo he loves her.

Dumisani celebrates his graduation. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Monday, 27th September 2021

Episode 126

Lwandle triggers Muzi's childhood trauma. Chantelle makes a bold decision, while Lesiba gets goosebumps every time she thinks about Mmakoena's past.

Tuesday, 28th September 2021

Episode 127

Tessa's plan fails, and Muzi makes a shocking announcement about the land claim case. Suzaan is worried about Chantelle but won't take her back unless she apologizes.

Wednesday, 29th September 2021

Episode 128

Martin rejects Tessa's manipulation, and the Mokobanes celebrate the good news. Meanwhile, Gigi helps Chantelle.

Thursday, 30th September 2021

Episode 129

Tessa tries to frustrate Jo, and Muzi should return the land to the rightful owners. Meanwhile, Suzaan is on the losing end.

Tessa refuses to eat so that he father does what she wants. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tessa

Martin requests Lesiba to be his daughter's therapist. Unfortunately, Tessa keeps harming herself.

Muzi

Duminasi knows Muzi is not taking the land claim case seriously. Muzi loses the land after trying to bribe Dumisani.

Chantelle

Gigi helps Chantelle after Suzaan throws her out of the house. Suzaan is concerned about her but won't show it unless the girl reforms.

Leah

Leah starts dating Gilles despite her mum's warning. Chantelle keeps covering up Leah and Ryan's mistakes.

Where can you watch these captivating episodes of S3 The Estate teasers for September 2021? Please tune in on SABC 3 on weekdays at 19h00.

READ ALSO: A Magical Love Story teasers for September 2021: What dangers await the Khans?

Briefly.co.za also uncovers the looming disaster in the Khan family. In A Magical Love Story teasers for September 2021, Aman and Roshni are expecting a child.

They might never celebrate parenthood since Jinn wants to take away the baby. After the Khans help the unconscious Roshni, they learn about Aman's death.

Source: Briefly.co.za