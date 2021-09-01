Skeem Saam teasers for September 2021: Clement elopes with his new lover

In the upcoming episodes of Skeem Saam on SABC1, Clement gets a new lover with whom he decides to start a life with. He ignores warnings from people who care about him and constructs a web of lies as he elopes. How will things turn out for him? Check the following Skeem Saam teasers to learn how the drama unfolds.

Clement elopes with a new lover in the Skeem Saam September episodes. Photo: @SkeemSaam3

Lehasa rejects Pretty’s pregnancy, and his hopes of a new relationship are thwarted when the lady he likes does not want to be with him. Elsewhere, Tlotliso’s wife is not going well when he leaves his family to move in with another lover.

Skeem Saam teasers for September 2021

Skeem Saam on SABC1 is a household soap opera across South Africa because of how well it sheds light on the struggles faced by the boy child. Here are Skeem Saam teasers on what to expect in upcoming September episodes.

Lehasa is heartbroken when his crush rejects him. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

1st September 2021, Wednesday: Episode 43

Kwaito makes Meike have a thorough reconsideration of things while Tlotliso plays with Clement’s feelings and has his world turned upside down. Elsewhere, Lehasa unintentionally finds himself being disliked by Nothile.

2nd September 2021, Thursday: Episode 44

Joyce makes a revelation regarding John’s intentions to marry a second wife. Lehasa’s attempts to get another chance from a particular entrepreneur do not turn out well as he faces rejection. Meanwhile, Kenny is not pleased with Clement’s new scheme.

3rd September 2021, Friday: Episode 45

Pretty has no choice but to accept reality when the pregnancy test results are out. Meikie decides to offer John her support regarding a sensitive matter while Clement gets to see his crush, who vanishes right before his eyes.

6th September 2021, Monday: Episode 46

Kwaito is onto Clement, but he is not ready to open up about his new world of dating, while Pretty experiences her worst nightmare. Elsewhere, Maputla and Ntuli's elders conduct negotiations without any hindrance.

7th September 2021, Tuesday: Episode 47

Pretty has the worst awakening when she is contacted by the physician’s office. Elsewhere, Clement gets ready to go on a fascinating date while a distressed wife accuses her sister-in-law of making her husband stay without a job.

8th September 2021, Wednesday: Episode 48

Pretty’s attempts to make a crucial phone call fail when she is overcome with fear. Meanwhile, Chef Kgosi manipulates Lehasa’s view of Nothile, while Clement’s exciting date does happen when his date fails to show up.

9th September 2021, Thursday: Episode 49

Kat thwarts Pretty’s hope of them being a couple. On the other hand, Nothile is confused when she is expelled from a promising business venture, while Clement ends up rejecting his biggest crush because of pride.

10th September 2021, Friday: Episode 50

Kwaito separates two ladies from a fight at the Seakamala house. Tbose gets back from his honeymoon and has exciting information, but the family is not pleased.

Tlotliso's decision in upcoming Skeem Saam episodes angers his wife. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

13th September 2021, Monday: Episode 51

Pretty makes a radical decision that will change the course of her entire life. Elsewhere, Clement is disappointed when his lover abandons him in a hotel room, while Lehasa fears that Nothile might discover disturbing facts about him.

14th September 2021, Tuesday: Episode 52

Eunice is left speechless when she finds out the things that Pretty said about her to stay out of trouble. The Maputla household is full of emotions as one of its members says goodbye. Pretty later discovers certain incriminating details regarding Clement’s lover.

15th September 2021, Wednesday: Episode 53

Emotions run high when new business colleagues are stuck in a lift together. Meanwhile, Pretty’s plan on how to solve her problem does not yield the expected results. Clement is discovered in an embarrassing position with his new lover.

16th September 2021, Thursday: Episode 54

Eunice ends up revealing an incriminating secret after being caught between a rock and a hard place. A young fiancé asks Tlotliso to expose their relationship to the public while Café Rovuwa is not opened to the public to allow two people to have a peaceful dinner.

17th September 2021, Friday: Episode 55

Pretty’s secret is uncovered on a hospital bed in the midst of disparaging glares. Tlotliso raises the stakes when he decides to open up to a confused Clement. Sparks fly in Maphosa’s house when he and his new girlfriend decide to take things a notch higher.

Pretty's world turns upside down when she discovers she is pregnant. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

20th September 2021, Monday: Episodes 56

Pretty’s revelation elicits anger at the Seakamela mansion. On the other hand, Tlotliso asks Clement to undertake something that is likely to change the course of their lives. Will he consider the proposal?

21st September 2021, Tuesday: Episode 57

Pretty has no choice but to come up with a firm decision regarding her unborn baby. Elsewhere, Tlotliso’s wife breathes fire when she discovers his decision that is going to change their lives. Lehasa is pleased when Nothile goes spontaneous on him.

22nd September 2021, Wednesday: Episode 58

Things do not turn out well when Pretty tries to talk to the man responsible for her pregnancy. Koloi cautions an acquaintance to avoid making important decisions while blindfolded by the honeymoon stage.

23rd September 2021, Thursday: Episode 59

Lehasa’s self-esteem suffers when he meets the parents of his new fiancé, while Pretty is shocked when she finds out that the elders are planning to take a trip with her. Meanwhile, everything goes according to plan when Clement decides to start a new life.

24th September 2021, Friday: Episode 60

Lehasa says he is not responsible for Pretty's pregnancy, while two former sweethearts link up the streets of Turfloop. Elsewhere, an individual who is familiar with Tlotliso’s wife gets him having lunch with his new flame.

27th September 2021, Monday: Episode 61

Lehasa is heartbroken when the lady he likes does the unexpected. MaNtuli wants Pretty to stay in KwaZulu-Natala temporarily, but the plans are rejected by a hardheaded family member. Meanwhile, Clement comes up with a web of lies as he gets ready to elope with his lover.

28th September 2021, Tuesday: Episode 62

Lehasa is visited by authorities regarding Nothile, while Pretty wants her relatives to start listening to what she tells them. Clement is forced to construct more lies when an elder almost gets him in the act.

29th September 2021, Wednesday: Episode 63

Pretty is sad because her mother will not be by her side on the biggest day of her life. Meanwhile, Clement ignores a friend’s warning as he embarks on his new life with his fiancé.

30th September 2021, Thursday: Episode 64

Pretty’s situation changes upon receiving a call from the Maphosa family. Tlotliso is not happy when Clement is quick to act concerning their unresolved living arrangements.

Tbose returns from honeymoon with exciting news but the family is not pleased. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

What happens to Skeem Saam’s cast?

Skeem Saam’s plot is getting a new but exciting twist that you cannot afford to miss. Expect to witness the show’s characters making life-altering decisions without considering the effect it has on those around them. Here is a recap of how the drama unfolds in the Skeem Saam September episodes.

Pretty

She takes a pregnancy test, and her world is turned upside down when it turns out positive. Things take a worse turn when Lehasa denies being the father of her unborn child. How is she going to deal with her situation?

Clement

He gets a new lover, and things move fast between them when they decide to start a life together. His friends are against his decision, but he fails to listen to them as he elopes with his fiancé. Will he regret his rash decision?

Skeem Saam will make your home entertainment more exciting, as revealed by the Skeem Saam teasers. How will Tlotliso’s decision to move in with a new lover affect his marriage? The local show airs on SABC1 from Mondays to Fridays at 6.30 p.m.

