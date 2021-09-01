Halala: Chelsea FC Wishes SA Cricketer Dale Steyn a Happy Retirement

Chelsea FC cleansed the timeline after they wished South African cricketer Dale Steyn a happy retirement from the sport

Steyn took to social media to announce his retirement from all forms of cricket and fans were in awe

Social media users flooded Chelsea's comment section, talking about how much they look up to the legendary Proteas star

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Dale Steyn, a Proteas legend and one of the best fast bowlers in history, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Steyn, who is now 38 years old, is the country's all-time best wicket-taker in test cricket with 439 wickets in 93 appearances.

Steyn is a huge Chelsea fan and his team recognised him for his efforts. Taking to social media, the club decided to wish Steyn a happy retirement. They captioned their post:

"Wishing Chelsea supporter and cricketing great @DaleSteyn62 the very best in his retirement!"

Chelsea FC took to social media to wish Dale Steyn a good retirement. Image: Chris Hyde - CA/Cricket Australia

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi social media users were happy to see that Steyn was being honoured by the current European champions and one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Check out the different reactions to the post below:

@chhaprisala1 said:

"He's the king, the best fast bowler of the century."

@Shreya_Elle commented:

"One of the greatest bowlers to ever play the beautiful game. What a gesture this is by Chelsea. The club winning trophies and hearts alike."

@Hemil_15 said:

"What a player he was. One of the best seam bowlers of all time."

@HoReCa_Mobile commented:

"All the best Dale, I watched you for many years ripping through defences."

@IMNkoko23 said:

"I had the pleasure to watch Steyn-Remover do magic on our crease... I am glad he is a Blue as well."

@ElMachismo27 commented:

"What a bowler he was! Tried to copy his bowling style a lot in my childhood. Happy retirement, Dale."

Mzansi is not impressed with Mark Boucher's apology

In other cricket news, Briefly News reported that many on social media have ignored Proteas coach Mark Boucher's apologies to the nation for his role in alleged racial slurs directed at former black colleagues in the national side and have demanded his dismissal.

Boucher made headlines last month when former teammate Paul Adams accused him of being one of the white players who called him "brown s**t" during the CSA's transformation hearings.

Boucher said that Adams was called "brown s**t" in a Monday apology, but denied coining the term. He requested the opportunity to speak with former players about the racism claims one-on-one because the racist and exclusionary testimonies have tarnished his name.

Source: Briefly.co.za