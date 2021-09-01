Thulani 'Tyson' Hlatshwayo has been having a hard time since joining Orlando Pirates and the pressure could be mounting

According to former Orlando Pirates player Lucky Lekgwathi, Tyson is struggling because of being the captain so soon

Hlatshwayo is a highly rated defender and hasn't had the best of form since becoming an Orlando Pirates player

Thulani Hlatshwayo, according to Orlando Pirates great Lucky Lekgwathi, can only regain his old form with the correct direction from senior players at the club. This will boost his morale following his poor performances since joining the squad last season.

The former Bidvest Wits defender hasn't had the best of starts at Bucs, committing some costly errors last season and even in the first three games this season.

Thulani Hlatshwayo has been struggling and the weight of being captain could be the cause. Image: @soccerzela

Due to his poor form, former Bafana Bafana captain Hlatshwayo has been pulled out of Hugo Broos' national team roster for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana according to The Citizen.

"He hasn’t been himself since he joined Pirates and I think he needs to be guided well so that he can be the player that we all know," said Lekgwathi.

Criticism of him has continued this season, despite the fact that he has played in all of the Pirates' games in all competitions according to Goal.

“The senior players like Happy Jele have to guide him, they have to help me get back to his best because we haven’t seen him at his best since he got to Pirates," added Lekgwathi.

In the absence of Jele, Hlatshwayo is presently wearing the captain's armband for Bucs, and Lekgwathi believes the duty comes with a lot of pressure.

"But, now I think joining Pirates and being given the armband really put him under a lot of pressure," he said.

Lucky Lekgwathi drags Orlando Pirates for bad tactics

Briefly News previously reported that following the Buccaneers' first-round MTN8 exit, Orlando Pirates icon Lucky Legkwathi questioned former head coach Josef Zinnbauer's decision-making. Zinnbauer has since left the club but Lekgwathi has a lot to say about his tactics.

Orlando Pirates went into the new season with high expectations, but they were dealt a severe blow when they were knocked out of the first cup of the season in the first round. Having won the MTN8 last time around, more was expected of their title defence.

From the moment he saw Josef Zinnbauer's starting lineup, Lekgwathi knew things were going to end badly for the German tactician according to The South African.

