The yet to be identified fan is understood to have rushed on to the field after the full-time whistle with the hope of getting a selfie with Van Dijk

A visibly annoyed Van Dijk was having an interview with Dutch Television at the time and had little patience for the overzealous supporter

The Liverpool defender had just led the Netherlands to a frustrating 1-1 draw against Norway in which Erling Haaland was among the goalscorers

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Virgil van Dijk was in no mood to entertain a selfie-seeking fan following the Netherlands' frustrating 1-1 draw win Norway.

The Liverpool defender had just led the Netherlands to a frustrating 1-1 draw against Norway in which Erling Haaland was among the goalscorers. Photo: Twitter/@VirgilvDijk.

Source: Twitter

The Wednesday, September 1, clash was projected to be a huge one as it pitted Van Dijk against Borussia Dortmund hotshot Erling Haaland.

But it was Haaland who had a dream start Ullevaal Stadion, with the youngster handing the hosts the lead in the 20th minute after capitalising on the Netherlands' lethargic defence to bag the opener.

However, the lead was short-lived as Davy Klaassen directed home Georginio Wijnaldum's cross to restore parity 16 minutes later.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Haaland came close to scoring the winner in the second half, only to be denied by the post as the tie finished in a 1-1 draw.

The result saw the Dutch side miss out on a chance to overtake Group G leaders Turkey who were also held to a 2-2 draw at home against Montenegro.

While speaking during a post-match interview, Van Dijk unsurprisingly had little patience with an overzealous fan who ran onto the pitch to disrupt the session with Dutch television.

The yet to be identified fan was hoping to get a selfie with Van Dijk only for the Liverpool defender to push him from the platform.

The Dutch skipper later gathered his composure and calmly continued with the interview.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, sit second on Group G with seven points, on level with Montenegro and Norway.

Gibraltar are the only team from the pool yet to earn a single point from their four outings.

Haaland sends an update to Chelsea about his possible transfer

Briefly News previously reported that Erling Haaland, who currently plays as a striker for Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, has played down transfer talks about him leaving the German side for a move to England.

There is no doubt about the fact that Erling Haaland is one of the best strikers in the world considering his styles of play and high goal-scoring sense for Borussia Dortmund.

All these made him a target for reigning European champions Chelsea, who are still ready to bolster their squad this summer despite spending a huge amount on transfer the last term.

Source: Briefly.co.za