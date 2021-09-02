Former Liverpool Striker Calls on Clubs To Sign Him After 18 Months Without Club

Liverpool's former striker Daniel Sturridge has stayed well over 18 months without a club

Sturridge recently celebrated his 32nd birthday, taking a chance to share a message subtly calling on a club to sign him

He last played professionally for Turkish outfit Trabzonspor

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge recently sent a subtle 'come get me' plea to clubs looking for a striker as he celebrated his birthday.

The English striker recently turned 32 and he took to his Instagram to thank friends and fans for showing him love on his big day.

In his Instgaram message, also, the former Liverpool striker also seemed to be ‘advertising’ himself for any club that would be interested in him.

“Year 32. More motivated than I've ever been in my life to be successful. Older, wiser and fit as a fiddle. God is good,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Thanks everyone for the birthday messages. Means a lot.”

Sturridge has been without a club for well over 18 months since his stint in Turkey with Trabzonspor.

His Instagram post was met with responses from former teammates including Adam Lallana, Jordan Henderson Georginio Wijnaldum and Dejan Lovren.

He recently rolled back the years when he met with Jordan Henderson and the pair trained together during pre-season in Spain.

The last club he played for – Trabzonspor – terminated his contract, months after signing him despite the fact that he managed an impressive seven goals and three assists in 16 matches.

What went wrong for Sturridge

Having been tipped to go to the very top of his game, Sturridge started out at Chelsea before moving to Liverpool where he made a name for himself under the guidance of Brendan Rodgers.

Alonside Luis Suarez, now at Atletico Madrid, Sturridge was part of the Liverpool side that nearly pulled off an incredible title with in 2014, but faltered at the last minute.

Injuries have been a major issue for the striker and he was eventually released by Liverpool in 2019 to join Trabzonspor.

At Trabzonspor, he was caught up in some controversy which completely derailed his career after he was found guilty of breaching betting rules, subsequently receiving a four-month worldwide football ban.

Wilshere also without a club

Another player struggling to find a club is former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.

Wilshere, who last played for Bournemouth, recently opened up on his current situation, as he admitted that he was seriously considering hanging his boots.

