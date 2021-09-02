Brighton & Hove Did Not Respect Percy Tau, According to Coach Pitso Mosimane

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane thinks that Percy Tau wasn't given the respect he deserves by Brighton & Hove Albion

Tau wasn't given time to show off what he can do even after being recalled from loan, leading to his ultimate sale to Al Ahly

Mosimane plans to make sure that Tau regains his dignity after joining his club and hit back at his critics

Pitso Mosimane, the coach of Al Ahly, has refuted suggestions that Percy Tau's move to Egypt is a step back in his career.

Tau moved to Al Ahly from Brighton and Hove Albion in the English Premiership, but his decision was welcomed with a lot of criticism from some who dubbed it a "step back" in his career. Mosimane, on the other hand, does not think this to be the case.

"It’s been four years since Tau left South Africa and he hasn’t played the same way he used to play here, and I don’t think Brighton gave him the respect he deserves," said Mosimane in an interview with Radio 2000.

The Citizen reports that Tau in the meantime has explained his choice to join Al Ahly from Brighton in the English Premier League.

Some, like former Bafana Bafana and Blackburn Rovers striker Benni McCarthy, have criticised the 27-year-old for leaving the Premier League to join Pitso Mosimane's Ahly.

"What is the point of me sitting on the bench when I am not playing? I want to see myself playing and my family wants to play. People will always have opinions, this is a big country," said Tau.

Tau was recalled from a loan term by Brighton in January, but despite impressing on his EPL debut against Manchester City, Brighton head coach Graham Potter did not give him much of a chance to show what he can do after that.

Source: Briefly.co.za