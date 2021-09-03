Christopher Terry's biography: age, wife, IML, forex, profiles, net worth

Christopher Terry is the founder and CEO of the New York-based IM Mastery Academy, formerly called International Markets Live, Inc (iMarketslive). He established the network marketing company in 2013, and it currently has a global reach in over 120 countries. Chris has been trading and teaching people about Forex, Futures, and Equity markets since the early 1990s. Who is Christopher Terry? Herein is everything to know about him.

Forex trading is the largest financial market in the world, with about $5 trillion daily trade volume. However, it is highly leveraged and highly risky. Despite coming with the highest risk of trading, multilevel marketing companies utilize it because of its lower cost of entry compared with other financial products.

Early life and education

How old is Christopher Terry of iML? The trader celebrates his birthday on 18th October. However, his year of birth is not known. His father worked as a carpenter while his mother was a housewife. He was raised alongside his two brothers in the Bronx, New York City.

He does not have extensive formal education on his resume. After completing high school, he started working in construction before joining an MLM company called Amway.

Christopher Terry's marriage

The trader has a beautiful wife called Isis De La Torre. It is not clear when they started dating. He is known to keep his personal life away from the public.

Christopher Terry's trading

Chris started trading in the early 1990s when his then-girlfriend introduced him to Amway, one of the world's largest multilevel marketing (MLM) organizations. Christopher Terry's Amway job did not earn him anything moneywise, but he gained the skills to start his own network marketing company. He left the company in the mid-1990s to become a day trader.

In the late 1990s, the trader partnered with Linda Raschke to run an educational and Live Trading website. He worked as the head moderator for Equities and Futures Live Trading Rooms and was in charge of Swing Trading Charting Service. After working with Linda for over 12 years, he decided to go solo in August 2012.

In 2013, Chris founded International Markets Live, Inc (iMarketslive), which has since dominated the Direct Selling industry in over 120 nations. The organization offers various retail trading products and services to those interested in the Forex and Futures markets.

He later partnered with his wife Isis De La Torre to establish the IM Mastery Academy, an online educational platform that teaches forex, e-commerce markets, digital currency, and high-frequency techniques. The training is done in about eight major global languages.

Is iML a pyramid scheme?

Christopher Terry's iML has been branded a pyramid scheme several times because of its mode of networking that focuses on customer acquisition. The company offers its products and services through a network marketing compensation plan that allows its IBO's to earn by sharing their services with others.

The IBO's in turn build a residual income by building an enlarging network of IBO's and customers. This structure is similar to a pyramid scheme where the next level has more participants than the preceding level of sales and marketing.

Terry has denied claims that his MLM company is a pyramid scheme. iML, now IM Mastery Academy, is banned in Belgium and has received warnings in Spain and France. People also question his legibility because he does not have a Wikipedia page since starting the company in 2013.

How much is Christopher Terry worth?

What is Christopher Terry of IM Academy's net worth? The trader has an estimated net worth of $2.6 million in 2021. He earns from his extensive iMarketslive trading portfolio.

Christopher Terry's bio reveals an ambitious man who patiently took the time to understand the art of trading before going solo. He has built his network marketing empire after several years of learning from industry gurus. Today, he is a master and revered leader of one of the world's largest Forex & Futures markets.

