Jeanette Zacarias Zapata has passed away just days after she was brutally knocked out in a bout with Marie Pier Houle

The Mexican was handed a left hook and then a deft finish before she fell unto the canvass having suffered seizure

Zapata was immediately rushed to the hospital where she was immediately place in medical-induced coma, but she passed away days later

Mexican boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata has died just days after she was knocked out by Marie Pier Houle during a boxing encounter, Mirror reports.

Canada’s Houle delivered a brutal right hook in Round 4 which sent her opponent down the canvass as she developed a seizure.

BBC reports that Zapata was immediately rushed to the hospital in critical condition and was immediately placed in medically-induced coma.

Jeanette Zacarias Zapata has passed away. Photo: Mirror

It was however confirmed that she passed away on Thursday as she was unable to overcome the trauma. Promoter Yvon Michel said in a statement:

"It is with great sadness and torment that we learned, from a representative of her family, that Jeanette Zacarias Zapata passed away this afternoon at 3:45 pm,".

"The entire team at Groupe Yvon Michel is extremely distressed by this painful announcement.

"We would like to offer our most sincere condolences to her family, loved ones, friends and especially her husband Jovanni Martinez, who was at her bedside until her last moments."

The statement added Martinez is "devastated and extremely upset" at the loss of his wife.

Houle posted on her Facebook page the day after the fight:

"Yesterday's events really upset me. Boxing carries a lot of risks and dangers. This is our job, our passion. Never, forever, intention to seriously hurt an opponent is part of my plans.

"My most sincere thoughts are with my opponent Jeannette Zacarias Zapata, and her family. I wish with all my heart that she gets well."

