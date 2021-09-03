Homecoming: Hendrick Ekstein Thanks Benni Mccarthy for Signing Him to AmaZulu

Hendrick Ekstein is now an AmaZulu player after he had been training with the club in hopes to get signed

The 31-year-old thanked Benni McCarthy for giving him another chance to play in South African football

A few other players trained with the club and are also hoping to be given contracts with McCarthy's side

Coach Benni McCarthy has almost completed his puzzle at AmaZulu after acquiring the services of Hendrick Ekstein. The player has now returned to South Africa to keep playing.

Ekstein, 31, signed a one-year contract with the Durban-based side with the option to extend. The former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder joins Usuthu from Sabail FK of the Azerbaijani Premier League.

McCarthy has not stopped speaking with the young footballer since he departed the country in 2019 according to a report by SowetanLIVE.

“I came back to South Africa because I was in constant communication with coach McCarthy. I started talking with him in 2019 when I left the country. It was easy for me to join AmaZulu because I have talked to the coach for a while," said Ekstein.

KickOff reported that Ekstein was a free agent for two seasons before Benni McCarthy came knocking on his door. The 31-year-old trained with AmaZulu before finally signing a contract.

As they prepare to play in domestic football as well as the CAF Champions League, AmaZulu has been active in the transfer market throughout the off-season.

In addition to the midfielder, forward Justin Shonga and defender Philani Zulu are also pursuing deals with Benni McCarthy's side.

"Ekstein has started training with AmaZulu. They wanted to assess him first, but it looks likely he will sign," said a source.

Benni McCarthy has a striker on trial at AmaZulu FC

In other soccer news, Briefly News reported that AmaZulu, led by Benni McCarthy, have signed a Nigerian striker on a trial basis ahead of their historic 2021/22 season.

Lukman Abegunrin is on trial with the club after impressing in the Indian second tier for Real Kashmir FC, where he won a few awards during his stay.

Benni McCarthy appears to be on the verge of missing out on Argentine forward Facundo Juarez, his main transfer target. So he's looking for other ways to strengthen his squad.

