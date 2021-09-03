A local IT graduate has crafted an impressive innovation with the first colour-coded cylindrical or drum design automated handwashing stations

@CarpeRiche_SA shared images of fully automated handwashing stations, which feature two 20 litres tanks, on Twitter

Mzansi reacted to the new product offering from the startup by swarming the comments section

A local Information Technology (IT) graduate is one of the latest young entrepreneurs to craft an impressive solution that is sure to go down well with the masses.

Social media was abuzz after @CarpeRiche_SA shared images of fully automated handwashing stations, which hit differently because of the design choice that went into crafting them.

"Please assist me in getting clients looking to rent out these fully automated handwashing stations for events, parties, weddings, funerals, schools, workplaces, sites, etc." the ambitious entrepreneur tweeted.

The colour-coded cylindrical or drum design stations feature two 20 litres tanks, one for clean water supply and the other for wastewater collection, a soap dispenser, a foot pump and a paper towel tray.

Mzansi reacted to the new product offering from the startup by swarming the comments section. The post attracted nearly 5 300 likes and 3 200 retweets.

Mzansi reacts to handwashing innovation

Briefly News sorted through the comments to bring readers some of the most colourful responses from users.

@Rita_bat2010211 said:

"Would love to take this outside the country. Notify us when selling."

@__kayise__ suggested:

"They need this for school's approach the department of education."

@nandestemela ventured:

"Wow, this is a great innovation, congratulations. The purchase price is good value too. The government should buy these for the schools that do not have running water."

@madblxckwoman added:

"Funerals nje avoiding isphithiphithi endlini."

