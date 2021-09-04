The Frontliners teasers for October 2021: Sid is out of a coma

Dr Ishani makes a mistake that almost costs Sid's life. Luckily, Dr Rishab can attend to him on time. How does Sid's recovery from a coma threaten Ishani and Ratan's marriage? Read more from The Frontliners teasers for October 2021.

Dr Ratan defends his wife, Ishani, from colleagues slandering her name. He also saves her career after she unintentionally endangers her patient's life. Why does Ishani want a divorce when her husband treats her like a queen?

The upcoming episodes of The Frontliners in October

Sid, Ratan, and Ishani's lives are so complicated. Please click here to read The Frontliner's full story. Sid and Ishani love each other, but he married Asha to protect her from the shame of having a child out of wedlock. Her baby's father abandoned her.

Friday, 1st October 2021

Episode 120

Ishani threatens to stop working at Sanjivani and also asks Ratan tough and embarrassing questions. She is later welcomed by a shocking scene when she visits Ratan’s home.

Episode 121

The devastated Ishani quickly leaves Ratan’s house after discovering the shocking truth. She transfers Sid to another hospital, unaware that someone wants to harm them.

Saturday, 2nd October 2021

Episode 122

Ishani is alarmed when Rahil asks about Sid’s whereabouts. She later makes a tough decision that throws Ratan off balance.

Episode 123

Ishani loses her temper when the family forces Ratan to perform the Mangalsutra ritual. Ratan secretly watches her sneak into Sid’s room that night.

Sunday, 3rd October 2021

Episode 124

The unconscious Sid moves his hand when Ishani accidentally touches it. He feels like he is being electrocuted while his heart begins to beat so fast. Ratan later defends Ishani when he hears other doctors speaking ill of her.

Episode 125

Ishani manages to bring Sid’s heartbeat to a normal level while Ratan attends to an emergency. She is later shocked when Sid gets violent seizures.

Monday, 4th October 2021

Episode 126

Rishab scolds the terrified Ishani for making a terrible mistake while attending to Sid. Fortunately, he manages to stabilize Sid’s health condition. While Ratan tries to find out from Ishani what happened, Rahil makes accusations.

Episode 127

Ratan’s gift surprises the entire hospital staff. Meanwhile, he is lost in Ishani’s beauty. The drunk Rahil becomes dramatic and problematic at the party.

Tuesday, 5th October 2021

Episode 128

The doctors demand Ishani should be punished, but Ratan tries to calm them down and save her career. He is later taken aback when his wife requests a divorce.

Episode 129

Rahil and Rishab are overjoyed when Sid calls Ishani’s name. Meanwhile, Ratan sends Ishani a thoughtful gift, and Sid’s condition worsens.

Wednesday, 6th October 2021

Episode 130

Ratan asks Ishani to help Sid the best way she can. Sid later regains consciousness. He holds Ishani’s hands and tells her something about Vardhan.

Episode 131

Ishani promises to help Sid regain his memory. He is shocked to learn he has been in a coma for three years. Ratan is also surprised to hear what Sid said about Ishani.

Thursday, 7th October 2021

Episode 132

Ishani confronts Sid while Ratan meditates upon his marriage and the past. A shocking surprise awaits Ishani at Sanjivani.

Episode 133

Ishani loses her temper, and Ratan makes a touching promise to Sid. Ishani’s accusations against Ratan later leave him speechless.

Sid

Will he tell Ishani how her family ruined their wedding? Ishani wants a divorce so that she reunites with the love of her life. Seeing Sid wake up from a coma after three years is a dream come true. Sid tells her how Vardhan was using Asha to get back at his family.

Ratan

The doctor is shocked when he discovers what Sid said about Ishani after regaining consciousness. He supports his wife's decision to help Sid recover his memory. Ratan is shattered when she asks for a divorce after everything he has done for her and Sid.

StarLife's The Frontliners Hindi series premiered on Monday, 2nd August 2021. Watch the mind-blowing episodes of The Frontliners teasers for October 2021 daily at 21h00.

