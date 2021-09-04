Begusarai Teasers for September 2021: Komal's life is threatened

Some people often resolve in creating wealth, respect, and power, violence, intimidation, and thick skin. But, besides these elements that the Begusarai Indian soapie is laden with, the education and entertainment stuff in this series has made it soapie viewers' favourite. So, how will the Begusarai ruling family members withstand the odds against their unity? The Begusarai teasers for September will give you insights into what to expect in the upcoming episode.

Begusarai on Zee World. Photo: @ZeeWorldAfrica

Source: Twitter

In the Begusarai teasers for September, some characters try to make themselves relevant by causing pain to unsuspecting victims. Besides, the identity of The Boss is jeopardised but at what cost? But then, is The Boss a known member of the Thakur family, or it is all a mixup? You will find out when you settle into the upcoming episodes of the Indian Begusarai television series.

Begusarai teasers for September 2021

Note that only an episode will be shown daily after the two episodes airing on Saturday, 4th of September, 2021, by 18h00 and 19h00, respectively. This development is necessary to allow an upcoming reality show, Dance Africa Dance, to start on Saturday, the 18th of September, 2012, by 19h00. Then, the episodes of your favourite soapie will air only on Sundays at 19h00, while that of the 26th of September will air at 17h00.

The fresh episodes of the Begusarai drama are laden with answers to some of the questions you may have from the last episodes. Some characters are finding love while others are trying to keep their household in order in the latest episodes of this series. Learn more from these highlights.

Komal's plan to cause confusion between Poonam and Lakhan proves effective. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episodes 85-86 - Saturday, 4th of September, 2021

Komal's plan to cause confusion between Poonam and Lakhan proves effective, while Bindiya is even more resolute about finding who is being referred to as The Boss. Mithilesh is fervent with furnishing the fetish group with innocent victims.

Bindiya's kindness is revealed after sacrificing part of her finances to support Pintu and Soni's education. However, Maya, Poonam, and grandma have Komal against the wall with knives in their hands. Poonam and Lakhan have been deceiving Komal and Rekha.

Episode 87 - Sunday, 5th of September, 2021

Poonam discovers that The Boss comes from the Thakur household. At the same time, The Boss orchestrates the burning down of the Thakur factory, while Bindiya is asked to carry out a difficult job. What task could this be?

Episode 88 - Sunday, 12th of September, 2021

The Boss delivers a little present to the Thakur household, and the recipients are displeased with their gift. Meanwhile, grandma comes up with a master plan to unveil the identity of The Boss.

Episode 89 - Sunday, 19th of September, 2021

Lakhan is convinced that aunty can never be The Boss, and he suggests that they keep looking. However, Lakhan does not just outsmart The Boss; he also succeeds in rescuing Bhushan from bondage. Therefore, what will be the following line of action for The Boss since Lakhan is no longer under her control?

Lakhan succeeds in rescuing Bhushan from bondage. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 90 - Sunday, 26th of September, 2021

Lakhan and Mithilesh are offered the Begusarai throne, while Komal and her grandma take Manjeeta's house for themselves. Elsewhere, Lakhan has a beautiful surprise for Poonam on the night of their wedding day, but Komal spoils the fun when she interferes.

Komal

Komal is a trickster and an embodiment of mischief. This gets her in trouble with some of the victims of her chaotic personality. Unknown to her, she is the one on the receiving end of staged deceit. She conspires with her grandma to overthrow someone from their own home.

The Boss

The Boss continues to be the mysterious hand that wreaks havoc on whoever and whenever. When someone finds out who the Boss is, it does not stop the mysterious person from burning a family production site to the ground. Nevertheless, The Boss makes sure the victims get the message by sending them a little upsetting present.

The Begusarai teasers for September helps you to get ready for the fast-paced plots of love and deceit throughout the fresh episodes of the series. So, you will surely thank yourself for sparing the time to watch the Begusarai Indian soapie.

READ ALSO: Law of the Heart 2 Teasers for October 2021: Will Rebeca divorce her lover?

Briefly.co.za has shared interesting highlights of what to expected in the Law of the Heart 2 soapie series in October 2021. For instance, the post discusses how Catalina, a divorce attorney, tries to make her clients happy with the outcome of their separation from unfaithful spouses.

However, this does not mean that she is free of issues in her relationships. Her marriage has trouble, but she tries to keep it together through romantic dinners and marriage counselling. Things seem to be getting better until her husband confesses to kissing another woman.

Source: Briefly.co.za